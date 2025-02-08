Video: In Rehearsals for WE HAD A WORLD with Andrew Barth Feldman, Joanna Gleason and Jeanine Serralles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rehearsals are officially underway for the world premiere production of Joshua Harmon's We Had A World at Manhattan Theatre Club, directed by Trip Cullman.

A dying woman calls her grandson and asks him to write a play about their family. “But I want you to promise me something,” she says. “Make it as bitter and vitriolic as possible." In this searing, funny, and deeply personal play, the author of last season's Tony Award-nominated Prayer for the French Republic recreates thirty years of family fights, monstrous behavior, enormous cruelty, and enduring love.

"This play is really the asking of a question- in a family, how can things be so wonderful sometimes, so awful the rest of the time, and then it's over," explained Andrew Barth Feldman. "We lose people, we lose places. How do we wrestle with that? This play is the wrestling with that and that's through my character. That's an incredibly fulfilling gift."