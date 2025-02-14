Exclusive: Broadway Becomes DEATH BECOMES HER's Taurean Everett

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Taurean Everett is a trip and a half! This full blown kiki edition of The Roundtable is a must watch! Death Becomes He” is every gay man, woman, and fun hearted person’s dream come true. If you love campy, glittery, dancing, singing MOMENTS- well look no further!

We caught up with Taurean to hear the preparation taken for the show, his Broadway history, his journey to this moment, what it is like to work with this cast and creative team, and how he maintains all 158 abs every night on stage!

If you are looking to laugh after a long week, this is the video for you! Watch us have a moment and then run out and grab your tickets to “Death Becomes Her” on Broadway!

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon