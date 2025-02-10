Exclusive: An ENGLISH Lesson with Ava Lalezarzadeh

Ava stars in English on Broadway through March 2, 2025.
Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Today we talk to up and coming Broadway/TV Star Ava Lalezarzadeh who portrays “Goli’i in English, now playing at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. Ava tells us how this role came to her, her pull to move back to NYC, her work with Billy Crystal in Before, why English is so important today, and what is the next plan for her career!
English received a Pulitzer, Critic's Pick from the New York Times, and rave reviews. Written by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Knud Adams, Set in an Iranian classroom where four adult students and their teacher leapfrog through a linguistic playground, this is a funny, stunning triumph about the universal foibles of language and miscommunication.
The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!