Exclusive: An ENGLISH Lesson with Ava Lalezarzadeh

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Today we talk to up and coming Broadway/TV Star Ava Lalezarzadeh who portrays “Goli’i in English, now playing at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway. Ava tells us how this role came to her, her pull to move back to NYC, her work with Billy Crystal in Before, why English is so important today, and what is the next plan for her career!

English received a Pulitzer, Critic's Pick from the New York Times, and rave reviews. Written by Sanaz Toossi and directed by Knud Adams, Set in an Iranian classroom where four adult students and their teacher leapfrog through a linguistic playground, this is a funny, stunning triumph about the universal foibles of language and miscommunication.

About The Roundtable with Robert Bannon: