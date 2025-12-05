Video: First Look at WICKED in the Middle East

Get a first look at all-new video of Wicked in Riyadh. The hit musical's non-replica production will run at the King Fahad Cultural Centre from December 3, 2025 through January 3, 2026.

The engagement follows the global success of the upcoming two-part Wicked film releases starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, and marks the first time the musical has played the middle east.

Wicked is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire. The musical features a book by Winnie Holzman and music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

The production explores the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda, set before and after the events of The Wizard of Oz, and examines the forces that ultimately shape their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

The production, part of the Wicked International Tour produced by Broadway Entertainment Group, will next travel to Dubai and India.