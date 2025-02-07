Video: New Clips from URINETOWN with Keala Settle, Rainn Wilson and More

Urinetown runs now through February 16, 2025.
What is Urinetown? Urinetown is now! Check out more scenes from Urinetown at New York City Center Encores!, including "Mr. Cladwell," "Follow Your Heart," and "Privelege to Pee."
In this side-splitting satire directed by Teddy Bergman (KPOP), a young hero leads his community in a fight against oppression. Set in a dystopian world where water is scarce and “Hope” is even scarcer, all citizens must now pay a fee for “The Privilege to Pee” at one of the public facilities controlled by a selfish tycoon. But the citizens can only hold it in so much longer and soon the poorest, filthiest of these facilities, becomes a “number one” site for major change.
Urinetown features Jordan Fisher, Keala Settle, Rainn Wilson, Josh Breckenridge, Yeman Brown, Kevin Cahoon, Christopher Fitzgerald, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Greg Hildreth, Jeff Hiller, Tiffany Mann, Daniel Quadrino, Graham Rowat, Stephanie Styles, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and John Yi.