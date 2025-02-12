Video: Andy Karl Is Living for the Spectacle of MOULIN ROUGE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andy Karl has got a new gig! Just weeks after concluding an off-Broadway run in Teeth, the Olivier Award-winner and three-time Tony Award nominee moved five blocks south to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, where he is now starring as The Duke of Monroth in Moulin Rouge!.

"I truly love the spectacle of this show- the costumes, every bit of it. I love that it's a theatrical experience," he recently explained to BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Moulin Rouge! is sort of a play within a play. It gives you that essence of what it is to bring beauty to the stage, but also with my character... who's gonna finance that? It's always a give and take, push and pull of who's got the power. Being creative with that and telling that story is truly a beautiful theatrical experience. I'm happy to be a part of it."

Karl is best know to Broadway audiences for his performances in Groundhog Day, Into the Woods, Pretty Woman, On the Twentieth Century, Legally Blonde, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Rocky, for which we also worked with Moulin Rouge! director Alex Timbers.