ICYMI: A Day-After Recap of All Things 2019 Tony Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Oh, what a beautiful day it was at the 73rd Annual Tonys

The party's over... The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2018-19 awards season.

Now that we've all had a sufficient amount of time to recover from the excitement of the big night, treat yourself today to some highlights from ALL of the festivities. Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a recap of all things Tonys!

THE CARPET: BroadwayWorld's Jennnifer Broski was on hand to bring us stunning photos, along with Katie Lynch, who caught up with all the stars before the ceremony began.

THE CEREMONY: You can revisit all of the evening's acceptance speeches. Also make sure that you relive the highlights!

THE UPDATES: All day long, Hadestown's took us backstage at Radio City!

THE WINNERS: Check out a complete list of the night's winners. Jennifer Broski brought you photos of the winners and Richard Ridge was in the Winners' Room for interviews with: Cranston, Block, Fontana, Keenan-Bolger, Butterworth, Friedman, Price, Stoker, Carvel, Horn, Trujillo, Paz, Steinberg, Mackie, King, Patton, and Howell!

THE AFTERWARDS: Get a recap of the evening courtesy of Amanda Prahl! What did the critics think of the evening? We've got the scoop, plus- the ratings are in!

Photo Credit: John P. Filo/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc./ Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You