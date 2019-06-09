Tonys TV: Best Book of a Musical, Robert Horn

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Robert Horn has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for Tootsie.

Robert Horn has written or co-written the books for Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance; 13 with Jason Robert Brown; Moonshine: That Hee Haw Musical, with Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark; Lone Star Love with the Red Clay Ramblers; and Dandy with composer Andreas Carlsson.

Horn has also made contributions to numerous large-scale live events, such as Bette Midler's 2016 Divine Intervention world tour. He has written, created, or produced such television series as "Designing Women," "Living Single," "High Society," "The Jenny Rivera Show," "Car Wash," and the Kelsey Grammer/Martin Lawrence series "Partners," to name just a few. Mr. Horn's film and teleplay credits also include Teen Beach Movie (and its sequel), Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure, Wild Life, and Good Advice.

We're in the winners room with Horn below!





