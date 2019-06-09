Tonys TV: Best Choreography, Sergio Trujillo

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Sergio Trujillo has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography for AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS.

Trujillo's Broadway credits include On Your Feet (Tony Award nominee, Outer Critics Circle/Astaire Awards), Memphis (Olivier/OCC Award, Drama Desk/Astaire Award nominations), Jersey Boys (Drama Desk/OCC/Greenroom/Dora nominations), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Chita Rivera Award), A Bronx Tale (Chita Award nomination), The Addams Family, Next to Normal, Hands on a Hardbody (Drama Desk nomination), Leap of Faith (Drama Desk nomination), Guys and Dolls (Astaire Award nomination), and All Shook Up.

As a director and choreographer, his credits include Arrabal (American Repertory Theater Elliot Norton Award), Gloria Estefan on Broadway (Minskoff Theatre), Flashdance: The Musical (national tour), and White Noise (Royal George Theatre). Other theatre credits include Invisible Thread (Second Stage Theater, Astaire Award nomination), Carmen: An Afro-Cuban Musical (Olney Theatre Helen Hayes Award nomination), Freaky Friday (Signature Theatre), and The Wiz (La Jolla Playhouse).

International credits include Tarzan (Disney), Peggy Sue Got Married (West End), and The Sound of Music and West Side Story (Stratford Festival).

We're in the winners room with Trujillo below!





Related Articles