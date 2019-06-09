Tonys TV: Leading Actress in a Musical, Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for The Cher Show.

On Broadway, Block has been seen in Falsettos (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations), Anything Goes, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk nom.), The Pirate Queen, The Boy from Oz, Wicked.

Off-Broadway she appeared in Brigadoon (City Center Encores!); Little Miss Sunshine (Drama Desk nom.); and By the Way, Meet Vera Stark (Drama Desk nom.). Her TV work includes "Rise," "Madam Secretary," "Orange Is the New Black," "Homeland," "It Could Be Worse," and "Stephanie J. Block Live from Lincoln Center" for Great Performances on PBS. Her voice can be heard on numerous original cast recordings as well as her solo album This Place I Know.

We're in the winners room with Block below!





