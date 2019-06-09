Tonys TV: Best Lighting Design of a Musical, Bradley King

2019 AWARDS SEASON
Bradley King has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Lighting Design of a Musical for HADESTOWN.

Bradley King is a lighting designer based in New York City. His collaborations with Rachel Chavkin include Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 (Broadway), Lempicka, Preludes, The Fairy Tale Lives of Russian Girls (Yale Rep), three previous incarnations of Hadestown, and more. His recent work includes Bernhardt/Hamlet (Broadway) as well as shows for MCC Theater, Roundabout Theatre Company, Playwrights Horizons, Atlantic Theater Company, New York Theatre Workshop, Signature Theatre and many others. Numerous regional theatre and opera productions across the U.S. and worldwide.

We're in the winners room with King below!

