Tonys TV: Best Costume Design of a Musical, Bob Mackie

Jun. 9, 2019  

Bob Mackie has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical for The Cher Show.

Costume and fashion designer Bob Mackie is a nine-time Emmy Award winner and has three Oscar nominations. His Broadway credits include Moon Over Buffalo and Putting It Together starring Carol Burnett, Best Little Whorehouse Goes Public, Minnelli on Minnelli, Lorelei with Carol Channing and On the Town with Bernadette Peters and Phyllis Newman.

His design for Broadway shows on television include "Once Upon a Mattress" starring Carol Burnett, "Gypsy" starring Bette Midler, "Carousel," "Brigadoon," "Of Thee I Sing" and "Kismet." His inventive and memorable designs have helped raise entertainers like Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Elton John, Ann-Margret, Bernadette Peters, Mitzi Gaynor, Carol Burnett, Bette Midler, Pink and Cher to iconic status both onscreen and off.

We're in the winners room with Mackie below!

