RATINGS: 2019 Tony Awards Loses Out to Stanley Cup Finals

The ratings for Sunday night show that NBC's broadcast of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals took first place over the TONY AWARDS on CBS.

With a 4.3/8 in metered markets, the 2019 TONY AWARDS is down about 10% from the 2018 Tony Awards. In early numbers, the TONY AWARDS have fallen to a multi-year low.

The Stanley Cup Finals, with the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins squaring off, saw 4.8/9 in metered markets, claiming the top spot on Sunday night. However, there's no 2018 comparison, but last night's Game 6 drama was even with the deciding match-up of the 2017 Stanley Cup.

The TONY AWARDS also had competition for the highly-anticipated second season premiere of BIG LITTLE LIES on HBO and the of season finale of Billions on Showtime.

