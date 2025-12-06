Video: Jeff Goldblum Shares Stories from His 5-Decade Career on Stage and Screen

Click Here for More on Conversations on Broadway

The wizard is in the building! Jeff Goldblum is back on the big screen in the biggest blockbuster of the holiday season, Wicked: For Good. Goldblum steps back into the wonderful world of Oz created by Jon M. Chu.

Jeff’s storied career now spans over five decades of award-winning work as a starring actor in film, television and theater. Goldblum’s many cinema credits include “The Big Chill”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, and “The Fly” - and box office behemoths, “Independence Day”, “Jurassic Park”, and “Thor Ragnarok”. He has also produced both film and television projects and is an Oscar nominated director for his short feature film, “Little Surprises”. In addition to his many film and television credits, he has starred in five Broadway plays, the last being Theresa Rebeck's Seminar in 2012.

In this interview, he unpacks everything from finding the arts as a child in Pittsburgh, to his training, and the many, incredible projects that have led him to Wicked: For Good.

Check out the full interview with Jeff as she unpacks his epic career on stage and screen and watch even more conversations with your favorite actors with SAG-AFTRA Foundation.