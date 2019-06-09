2019 AWARDS SEASON
Tonys TV: Best Featured Actress in a Musical, Ali Stroker

Jun. 9, 2019  

Ali Stroker has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for Oklahoma!.

Stroker made her Broadway debut in Deaf West's revival of Spring Awakening, becoming the first actor in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway. She was a finalist on "The Glee Project" and guest starred on Fox's "Glee".

Other TV work includes "Ten Days in the Valley", "Charmed", "Lethal Weapon", "Drunk History" and "Instinct".

We're in the winners room with Stroker below!

