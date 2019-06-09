Tonys TV: Best Sound Design of a Play, Fitz Patton

2019 AWARDS SEASON
Fitz Patton has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Play for CHOIR BOY.

Patton's Broadway credits include Bernhart/Hamlet, Three Tall Women, Meteor Shower, Present Laughter, The Little Foxes, The Humans (Drama Desk Award), Our Mother's Brief Affair, Blackbird, The Father, An Act of God, It's Only a Play, Airline Highway, The Other Place, Outside Mullingar, Casa Valentina. Off-Broadway his work has included Torch Song; Napoli, Brooklyn; Yen; Prodigal Son; The Other Place (Drama Desk nomination); and When the Rain Stops Falling (Drama Desk and Lortel Awards).

In Choir Boy, for half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

