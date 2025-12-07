ICYMI: Next On Stage: Season 5- Meet the Top 10

Click Here for More on Next On Stage

Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned to reveal the Top 10 performers in both age groups. The Top 10 includes...

High School: Lillian Duncan Bicheno, Hayden Hooper, Dru Brower, Maya Eisbart, Chase Boertje, Mathew Molina, Allie Romano Dailey, Keita Kawahara, Ryan Sawyer Robbins, Ava Greenberg, and Isabella Burer.

College: Dayven Martinez, Bo Bailey, Lizzy Ricks, Gabe Richardson, Gracia Wright, Gilbert Almaraz, Henry “Q” Gregory, Dylan Markey, Connor Martin, Maria Elena, and Michaella Capuyan-Leonor.

This week's episodes celebrated one of our sponsors, MTI. Music Theatre International is one of the world's leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres from around the world the rights to perform the greatest selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. MTI’s serves over 100,000 professional, community and school theatres in the US and in over 150 countries worldwide.

While we wait to see who makes the Top 5, catch up on the episodes...

High School Top 10:

College Top 10: