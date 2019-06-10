Tonys TV: Best Play, THE FERRRYMAN's Jez Butterworth and Sonia Friedman

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Jez Butterworth has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Play for THE FERRYMAN.

Butterworth's plays include Mojo (1995), The Night Heron (2002), The Winterling (2006), Parlour Song (2008), Jerusalem (2009), The River (2012), and The Ferryman (2017). His plays have won two Olivier Awards, three Evening Standard Awards, Four Writer's Guild Awards and Three Critics Circle Awards. In 2007 he was given the E.M. Forster Award by the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

His screenwriting credits include Fair Game, Get on Up (2014), Edge of Tomorrow (2014), Black Mass (2015), and Spectre (2015).

Written by Jez Butterworth and directed Sam Mendes, in The Ferryman, it's 1981 in Northern Ireland, and the Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

We're in the winners room with Butterworth and producer Sonia Friedman below!





