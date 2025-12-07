Photos: Anthony Nunziata’s Holiday Concert Plays the Laurie Beechman Theatre

Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond.

Anthony Nunziata’s 17-city U.S. holiday tour touched down in Manhattan last night on Saturday December 6th. The charIsmatic singer's New York fans and some Broadway notables filled the Laurie Beechman Theatre to welcome him. He brought the warmth of his music and personality (and guest artist friends) to the legendary 42nd Street showbiz haunt for a two-night engagement celebrating the release of his new Christmas & You album. It’s available on vinyl, CD, and all digital platforms.

Nunziata recorded the album at Nashville’s famed Sound Emporium Studios — a historic home for legendary artists — and he embraced the city’s creative pulse along the way. Partnering with some of today’s most respected country and pop songwriters, the project shines with fresh holiday spirit rather than reinventing the classics. The result? Thirteen brand-new original songs, each with its own personality and style, tied together by the singer’s unmistakable emotional conviction.

Christmas & You explores the many moods and meanings of the season. There’s the Motown-infused joy of “My Every Wish,” the reverent and spiritual “The Miracle,” and the gentle acoustic warmth of “Heavenly Father.” He even offers a bilingual moment with the Spanish-language anthem “El Regalo Eres Tú” and a wink of playful mischief with the country-camp track “Fill My Stocking Up with Coal.”

Behind the scenes, producer Ryan Prewett (Billy Ray Cyrus) helped craft the album’s dynamic sound, while industry-leading songwriters — including Jane Bach, Peter Bliss, Jeff Franzel, and Rudy Pérez — collaborated to shape a collection that feels both timeless and modern. The project is released through Nunztunes, with Nunziata and his producing partners guiding the creative vision from start to finish.

Check out photos of the December 6th evening at the Laurie Beechman below.



Anthony Nunziata



Anthony Nunziata



Anthony Nunziata



Anthony Nunziata



Anthony Nunziata



Anthony Nunziata & Janine LaManna



Janine LaMana



Janine LaManna



Yasuhiko Fuluoka



Peter Bliss, Jeff Franzel, Nina Ossoff



The Laurie Beechman Theatre



Jamie deRoy, Tracie Bennett, Will Nunziata



Paul Rolnick & Peter Bliss



Steven Sorrentino, Jamie deRoy, Sandy McFarland, Eda Sorokoff



Steven Sorrentino & Anthony Nunziata



Stephen Sorokoff, Anthony Nunziata, Eda Sorokoff



Christmas & You