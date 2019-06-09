Tonys TV: Best Featured Actress in a Play, Celia Keenan-Bolger

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Celia Keenan-Bolger has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play for To Kill A Mockingbird.

Keenan-Bolger's Broadway credits include The Cherry Orchard, The Glass Menagerie (Tony Award nomination; Drama Desk and Dorothy Loudon awards), Peter and the Starcatcher (Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Award nominations), Les Miserables (Drama Desk nomination), and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Tony nomination; Drama Desk and Theatre World awards).

Off-Broadway, she has been seen in A Parallelogram, The Oldest Boy, Merrily We Roll Along, Peter and the Starcatcher, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, A Small Fire, Bachelorette, Juno, Saved, Kindertransport, Little Fish, Summer of '42.

In addition, she has been seen regionally in The Glass Menagerie (A.R.T.), Private Lives (White Heron Theatre), Betty's Summer Vacation (Bay Street Theater), Creating Claire (George Street Playhouse), Peter and the Starcatcher (La Jolla Playhouse), The Light in the Piazza (Goodman Theatre), Sweeney Todd (Kennedy Center), Our Town (Intiman Theatre).







