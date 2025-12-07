WAITING FOR C-ROW to Make Off-Off-Broadway Premiere At NY Winter Fest

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New York Theater Festival will present the Off-Off Broadway premiere of Waiting for C-Row as part of its 2026 Winterfest at the LATEA Theater.

Performances are Tuesday, January 27 at 9 p.m., Wednesday, January 28 at 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, January 31 at 4:30 p.m. at the LATEA Theatre. The show is 65-75 minutes long, with no intermission.

Waiting for C-Row is a new play written and directed by Aaron J. Stewart, set on a desolate street corner just before dawn. Two prostitutes — Jenna, a defiant 17-year-old newcomer, and Candy, a sharp, battle-worn veteran — wait in the shadows for the arrival of C-ROW, the pimp who controls both of their lives.

Precious Omigie will star as Jenna. Omigie is an actress whose recent credits include understudying the role of Antonio in Twelfth Night at The Delacorte Theatre, and portraying Sweet Thing in Four Women at the Indiana Repertory Theatre. She is a graduate of the prestigious SUNY Purchase, where she studied acting and honed her craft.With a strong foundation in classical and contemporary work, Precious is passionate about exploring complex characters and bringing nuanced performances to the stage.

Ndeye Daro Niang will star as Candy. Niang is a dynamic multidisciplinary artist and a proud graduate of the SUNY Purchase BFA program. Since earning her degree, she has immersed herself in the performing arts, honing her craft through intensive film workshops, vocal training, and directing theater at the high school level.Ndeye has directed two full-scale productions and contributed her choreographic talents to several stage works. Her creative reach extends beyond the stage-she is also a passionate singer, trained dancer, working model, and visionary artistic director. With a strong foundation in performance and a bold, evolving voice, Ndeye brings energy, depth, and authenticity to every project she touches.

Aaron J. Stewart will play C-row. Stewart studied Performing Arts at Dutchess Community College, then earned his BFA in Acting from the prestigious SUNY Purchase Acting Conservatory in 2021. He's acted, written, and directed across the Hudson Valley, founded Moondevil Productions, and developed work with Playwrights Horizons and Powerhouse Theater. His recent film and theater credits include Waiting for C-ROW (film version), The Killer, The Pitchfork Retreat, Appalachian Dog, As you Like it, and Zero Day. He has appeared in both classical and contemporary works, and continues to bring bold & dynamic characters to life.