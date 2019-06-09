Tonys TV: Best Scenic/Costume Design of a Play, Rob Howell

Rob Howell has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Scenic Design of a Play and Best Costume Design of a Play for THE FERRYMAN.

Rob Howell has designed sets and costumes extensively in the theatre and opera in the UK and abroad including at The Royal Court, The Donmar Warehouse, The Old Vic, The National Theatre, The Royal Shakespeare Company, The Royal Opera House and The Metropolitan Opera and on Broadway.

He has received numerous Olivier and Tony nominations, including an Olivier nomination for The Ferryman, and was awarded Oliviers for Best Set Designer in the years 2000, 2006 and 2012 and a Tony for Best Set Designer in 2013 for Matilda. He has received two costume Tony nominations and four scenic design nominations, winning for MATILDA.

Written by Jez Butterworth and directed Sam Mendes, in The Ferryman, it's 1981 in Northern Ireland, and the Carney farmhouse is a hive of activity with preparations for the annual harvest. A day of hard work on the land and a traditional night of feasting and celebrations lie ahead. But this year they will be interrupted by a visitor.

We're in the winners room with Howell below!





