Nicholas Carroll and Elizabeth D'Aiuto to Lead THE MUSIC MAN 2026 Tour

The 2026 tour will open in Springfield, Missouri in January.
Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN will hit the road on a National Tour in 2026, helmed by director Matt Lenz. Emmy Award winning and TONY Award nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse will bring the story's celebrated production numbers to life on stage.
Nicholas Carroll leads the cast as Professor Harold Hill, with Elizabeth D'Aiuto starring as Marian Paroo. The production will feature Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, Patrick Blashill as Mayor Shinn, and Emmanuelle Zeesman as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn. The tour also features Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Addie Jaymes as Amaryllis, Michael Santora as Charlie Cowell, Charles Antenen as Tommy Djilas, and Madison Sheward as Zaneeta Shinn. Rounding out the cast are Christian Andrews, Bryce Bayer, Anna Chin, Danny Cruz, Kalista Curbelo, Whitney Daniels, Erin Diehl, Brian Doolittle González, Craig First, Sophie Goron, Alexi Ishida, Cameron Janson, Hannah Kidwell, Kevin Kuska, Rose Messenger, Joshua Pierre Moore, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Aidan Rawlinson, Shae Reynolds, Brayden Schilling, Aidan Toth, Marielle Utayde and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez.
Meredith Willson's timeless, five-time Tony Award winning musical comedy, THE MUSIC MAN follows a notorious, fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian Paroo, the local librarian. A true musical theater gem, the story's relevance transcends generations with unforgettable songs including "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," 'Till There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana".
The production will feature scenery design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costumes direct from the recent Broadway revival by TONY Award winner Santo Loquasto, lighting design by TONY Award winner Ken Billington, video design by Lisa Renkel, wig design by Roxanne De Luna, and sound design by TONY Award nominee, Walter Trarbach. This new flagship tour is cast by Casting by ARC and executive produced by Big League Productions, Inc. led by Daniel Sher.
Springfield, MO
January 12–14
Fayetteville, AR
January 16–18
Columbia, SC
January 20–22
Oxford, AL
January 23–24
Clemson, SC
January 25
Johnson City, TN
January 26–28
Cleveland, MS
January 30
Senatobia, MS
January 31
Daytona Beach, FL
February 2
Pensacola, FL
February 4–5
The Villages, FL
February 7–8
Syracuse, NY
February 10–14
Erie, PA
February 16–17
Akron, OH
February 18–19
Lexington, KY
February 20–22
Colorado Springs, CO
February 24–26
Denver, CO
February 27 – March 1
Mason City, IA
March 3–4
Lincoln, NE
March 5–8
Stillwater, OK
March 10–11
Dallas, TX
March 12–14
Conway, AR
March 15
College Station, TX
March 17–18
Des Moines, IA
March 20–22
Bartlesville, OK
March 23
Broken Arrow, OK
March 24
Iowa City, IA
March 27–29
Champaign, IL
March 30
Lima, OH
March 31
Charleston, WV
April 1
Detroit, MI
April 2–4
Toledo, OH
April 6
University Park, PA
April 7
Portsmouth, OH
April 8
Sarasota, FL
April 10–11
Melbourne, FL
April 13
Naples, FL
April 14–19
Gainesville, FL
April 20
Paducah, KY
April 22
Wichita, KS
April 24–26
Sioux City, IA
April 27
Duluth, MN
April 29
Sioux Falls, SD
April 30 – May 2
Binghamton, NY
May 5–6
Brookville, NY
May 7
New Brunswick, NJ
May 8–10
Burlington, VT
May 11–12
Portland, ME
May 13–14
Worcester, MA
May 15–17
Fort Wayne, IN
May 26–27
Morgantown, WV
May 28
Tysons, VA
May 29–31
Waterbury, CT
June 2–4
Wilmington, DE
June 5–7
York, PA
June 9
Elmira, NY
June 10–11
Scranton, PA
June 12–14
Orange, TX
June 16–17
Lubbock, TX
June 19–21
Midland, TX
June 22
San Antonio, TX
June 23–24
Galveston, TX
June 26–27
Shreveport, LA
June 28
