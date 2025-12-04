Nicholas Carroll and Elizabeth D'Aiuto to Lead THE MUSIC MAN 2026 Tour

Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN will hit the road on a National Tour in 2026, helmed by director Matt Lenz. Emmy Award winning and TONY Award nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse will bring the story's celebrated production numbers to life on stage.

Nicholas Carroll leads the cast as Professor Harold Hill, with Elizabeth D'Aiuto starring as Marian Paroo. The production will feature Paul Urriola as Marcellus Washburn, Savannah Stevenson as Mrs. Paroo, Patrick Blashill as Mayor Shinn, and Emmanuelle Zeesman as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn. The tour also features Dylan Patterson as Winthrop Paroo, Addie Jaymes as Amaryllis, Michael Santora as Charlie Cowell, Charles Antenen as Tommy Djilas, and Madison Sheward as Zaneeta Shinn. Rounding out the cast are Christian Andrews, Bryce Bayer, Anna Chin, Danny Cruz, Kalista Curbelo, Whitney Daniels, Erin Diehl, Brian Doolittle González, Craig First, Sophie Goron, Alexi Ishida, Cameron Janson, Hannah Kidwell, Kevin Kuska, Rose Messenger, Joshua Pierre Moore, Kylie Noelle Patterson, Aidan Rawlinson, Shae Reynolds, Brayden Schilling, Aidan Toth, Marielle Utayde and Matthew Wautier-Rodriguez.

Meredith Willson's timeless, five-time Tony Award winning musical comedy, THE MUSIC MAN follows a notorious, fast-talking traveling salesman as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian Paroo, the local librarian. A true musical theater gem, the story's relevance transcends generations with unforgettable songs including "Seventy-Six Trombones," "Trouble," 'Till There Was You," "Pickalittle," and "Gary, Indiana".

The production will feature scenery design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costumes direct from the recent Broadway revival by TONY Award winner Santo Loquasto, lighting design by TONY Award winner Ken Billington, video design by Lisa Renkel, wig design by Roxanne De Luna, and sound design by TONY Award nominee, Walter Trarbach. This new flagship tour is cast by Casting by ARC and executive produced by Big League Productions, Inc. led by Daniel Sher.

2026 TOUR DATES

HAMMONS HALL

Springfield, MO

January 12–14

WALTON ARTS CENTER

Fayetteville, AR

January 16–18

KOGER CENTER

Columbia, SC

January 20–22

OXFORD PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Oxford, AL

January 23–24

BROOKS CENTER

Clemson, SC

January 25

MARTIN CENTER

Johnson City, TN

January 26–28

BOLOGNA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Cleveland, MS

January 30

HEINDL CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

Senatobia, MS

January 31

PEABODY AUDITORIUM

Daytona Beach, FL

February 2

SAENGER THEATER

Pensacola, FL

February 4–5

SHARON L. MORSE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

The Villages, FL

February 7–8

LANDMARK THEATRE

Syracuse, NY

February 10–14

WARNER THEATRE

Erie, PA

February 16–17

EJ Thomas Hall

Akron, OH

February 18–19

LEXINGTON OPERA HOUSE

Lexington, KY

February 20–22

PIKES PEAK THEATRE

Colorado Springs, CO

February 24–26

BUELL THEATRE

Denver, CO

February 27 – March 1

NORTH IOWA AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Mason City, IA

March 3–4

LIED CENTER

Lincoln, NE

March 5–8

MCKNIGHT CENTER

Stillwater, OK

March 10–11

AT&T PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Dallas, TX

March 12–14

REYNOLDS PERFORMANCE HALL

Conway, AR

March 15

RUDDER AUDITORIUM

College Station, TX

March 17–18

DES MOINES CIVIC CENTER

Des Moines, IA

March 20–22

THE CENTER

Bartlesville, OK

March 23

BROKEN ARROW PAC

Broken Arrow, OK

March 24

HANCHER AUDITORIUM

Iowa City, IA

March 27–29

STATE FARM CENTER

Champaign, IL

March 30

LIMA CIVIC CENTER

Lima, OH

March 31

CLAY CENTER

Charleston, WV

April 1

FOX THEATRE

Detroit, MI

April 2–4

VALENTINE THEATER

Toledo, OH

April 6

CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS

University Park, PA

April 7

VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Portsmouth, OH

April 8

VAN WEZEL PERFORMING ARTS HALL

Sarasota, FL

April 10–11

MAXWELL KING CENTER

Melbourne, FL

April 13

ARTIS NAPLES

Naples, FL

April 14–19

PHILLIPS CENTER

Gainesville, FL

April 20

THE CARSON CENTER

Paducah, KY

April 22

CENTURY II PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Wichita, KS

April 24–26

THE ORPHEUM

Sioux City, IA

April 27

DULUTH ENTERTAINMENT CONVENTION CENTER

Duluth, MN

April 29

WASHINGTON PAVILION

Sioux Falls, SD

April 30 – May 2

THE FORUM

Binghamton, NY

May 5–6

TILLES CENTER

Brookville, NY

May 7

STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY

New Brunswick, NJ

May 8–10

FLYNN CENTER

Burlington, VT

May 11–12

MERRILL AUDITORIUM

Portland, ME

May 13–14

HANOVER THEATRE

Worcester, MA

May 15–17

EMBASSY THEATRE

Fort Wayne, IN

May 26–27

CANADY CREATIVE ARTS CENTER

Morgantown, WV

May 28

CAPITOL ONE CENTER

Tysons, VA

May 29–31

PALACE THEATER

Waterbury, CT

June 2–4

THE GRAND

Wilmington, DE

June 5–7

APPELL CENTER

York, PA

June 9

CLEMENS CENTER

Elmira, NY

June 10–11

SCRANTON CULTURAL CENTER

Scranton, PA

June 12–14

LUTCHER THEATER

Orange, TX

June 16–17

THE Buddy Holly HALL

Lubbock, TX

June 19–21

WAGNER NOEL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Midland, TX

June 22

TOBIN CENTER

San Antonio, TX

June 23–24

THE GRAND

Galveston, TX

June 26–27

THE STRAND THEATRE

Shreveport, LA

June 28