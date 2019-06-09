Tonys TV: Best Sound Design of a Musical, Jessica Paz & Nevin Steinberg

Jessica Paz and Nevin Steinberg have won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Sound Design of a Musical for HADESTOWN.

Steinberg's recent Broadway credits include: Dear Evan Hansen, The Cher Show, Bandstand, Bright Star, Hamilton, It Shoulda Been You, Mothers and Sons, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella (Tony nomination), The Performers, Magic/Bird. Off-Broadway, Steinberg worked on Dear Evan Hansen (Second Stage), Hamilton (The Public Theater), The Landing (The Vineyard Theatre), Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons).

Steinberg is the Audio Consultant for Carnegie Hall's Isaac Stern Auditorium, and has worked on over thirty Broadway productions as a former founding principal of ACME Sound Partners and for that work received five additional Tony nominations for The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Fences, Hair, and In The Heights.

Paz's Broadway credits include Hadestown; Associate Designer of Bandstand (2017); Dear Evan Hansen (2016) Disaster the Musical (2015); The Assembled Parties (MCC); and Fela! (2009).

Paz has also worked Off-Broadway on Twelfth Night and Othello (The Public Theater- 2018 Shakespeare in the Park); Miss You Like Hell (The Public Theater); Julius Caesar, A Midsummer Nights Dream, and As You Like it (The Public Theater- 2017 Shakespeare in the Park); Burn All Night (A.R.T Oberon Stage); Ugly Lies the Bone (Roundabout); A Sucker EmCee (LAByrinth); The Muscles in Our Toes (LAByrinth); Becoming Dr. Ruth (Westside Theater); Looking for the Pony (Vital Theater Co.); Women Beware Women (Red Bull Theater); and STRETCH - A Fantasia (New Georges).

We're in the winners room with Paz and Steinberg below!





Related Articles