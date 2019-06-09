2019 TONY AWARDS: Recap the Acceptance Speeches!

He/She Said What?!

Celia Keenan-Bolger, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play:

"Thank you so much. I have loved the theater since i was five years old growing up in Detroit. Michigan. I grew up in a neighborhood where my grandparents had a cross burned on their front lawn, beacuase they were being welcoming to black families who were integrating into the neighborhood. They raised my mother and her siblings alongside those families. When my mother met my father, instead of moving to the suburbs, they raised me and my brother and sister in that same neighborhood. Now I'm standing here accepting this award for playing Scout Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird is incredibly moving to me. I have to thank Scott Rudin for making this production happen, Aaron Sorkin for making it relevant, Bartlett Sher for making me brave, and of course Harper Lee for making the greatest literary heroine of all time. There is a small army of laborers at the Shubert Theater who making coming to work eight times a week not only an honor, but a joy. The extraordinary cast, especially Gideon and Will. My husband, John, my father and mother, who I miss so much. My bother and sister. My friends, I have the most incredible friends in the whole world and they take care of me and love me when I'm not winning a Tony award. Thank you."





