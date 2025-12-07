Lea Michele Announces CHESS on Broadway Planned Absence Dates

In a recent Instagram post, Lea Michele shared a list of dates when she will not be appearing in Chess on Broadway, warning fans looking forward to seeing her with advance notice.

Michele will be out for the following performances: December 14, December 16, January 23, February 18-22, April 1-5, and the matinee on April 11.

Covers for Michele's role of Florence Vassy are Katerina Papacostas (Broadway: Tootsie; National Tour: Kinky Boots, Evita) and Samantha Pollino (Broadway: The Great Gatsby, Sweeney Todd, Head Over Heels, Hot Feet).

Chess stars Michele alongside Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher. The show is running now at the Imperial Theater.