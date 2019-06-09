Tonys TV: Best Revival of a Musical Producer Eva Price

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Oklahoma! has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical.

Oklahoma! returns to Broadway! Stripped down to reveal the darker psychological truths at its core, Daniel Fish's production tells a story of a community circling its wagons against an outsider, and the violence of the frontier that shaped America. Over 75 years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before - reimagined for the 21st century.

We're in the winners room with Price below!





