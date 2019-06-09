2019 AWARDS SEASON
Tonys TV: Best Featured Actor in a Play, Bertie Carvel

Jun. 9, 2019  

Bertie Carvel has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Ink.

Bertie Carvel won the 2018 Olivier Award for his performance in the West End production of Ink. He made his Broadway debut as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda: The Musical (Tony nom., Drama Desk Award, Drama League nom., OCC nom., Theatre World Award) having originated the role in Britain (Olivier Award). Other theatre includes The Hairy Ape (Old Vic), Bakkhai & Rope (Almeida Theatre), The Pride (Royal Court), Coram Boy (National Theatre) and Parade (Donmar Warehouse, Olivier Award nomination). TV includes upcoming "Baghdad Central," "Doctor Foster," "Coalition," "Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell" and "Babylon." Film: Les Miserables. Bertie trained at RADA.

We're in the winners room with Carvel below!

Click Here to Watch the Video!



