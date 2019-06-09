Tonys TV: Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Santino Fontana

Santino Fontana has won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Tootsie.

Fontana is perhaps best known to national audiences for providing the voice to the villainous 'Prince Hans' in Disney's Academy Award-winning animated feature, Frozen.

On stage, Santino recently starred in God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater and 1776, as part of the New York City Center's Encores! series, for which he received rave reviews. Santino's portrayal of Moss Hart in Lincoln Center's production of Act One, which was filmed for PBS, also received critical praise. In 2013, Santino received a Tony Award nomination for his leading role as Prince Charming in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, and in 2012, he won Obie and Lucille Lortel awards for his acclaimed performance in Stephen Karam's Sons of the Prophet.

We're in the winners room with Fontana below!





Related Articles