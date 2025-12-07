Video: Paddington Bear and Tom Fletcher Perform from the New Musical on Strictly Come Dancing

Click Here for More on Paddington the Musical





Saturday evening, December 6th, Paddington Bear made an appearance on the BBC, performing opposite Tom Fletcher to sing 'The Bear in the Ballroom' from the new musical on Strictly Come Dancing, and we've got the footage!

Paddington the Musical is based on the iconic characters from Michael Bond’s books, with a story inspired by the award-winning 2014 film. The production recently extended until October 2026 at London's Savoy Theatre. Production photos were released earlier this week for the show which opened to rave reviews and has already begun discussions for a Broadway transfer.