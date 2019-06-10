2019 AWARDS SEASON
2019 Tony Awards: 58 GIFS To Upgrade Your Broadway Tweets

Jun. 10, 2019  

The party's over... The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, aired live from Radio City Music Hall last night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2018-19 awards season.

Now that we've all had a sufficient amount of time to recover from the excitement of the big night, we're sure you have opinions to share on social media, and we've got all the best reaction moments from last night (including the BE MORE CHILL parody!) for you to upgrade your tweets...

Check out all the gifs!
























































































































