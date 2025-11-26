Christine Ebersole, JOE ICONIS CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA, Matthew Morrison, Norm Lewis & More Headline December At 54 Below

Click Here for More on 54 Below

Next month, 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club and Private Event Destination, will present a full slate of concerts featuring artists from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.

A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an intimate performance space for diverse communities.

Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org or by calling (646) 476-3551. Limited $15 tickets will be available for select performances via 54Below.org/TicketInitiative.

MY BROADWAY IDOL – A TRIBUTE TO THE STARS THAT INSPIRE US – DECEMBER 1 AT 9:30PM

My Broadway Idol will pay tribute to performers such as Audra McDonald, Bernadette Peters, Kristin Chenoweth, Joshua Henry, Julie Andrews, Barbra Streisand, Eva Noblezada, and Aaron Tveit. Rising and established artists will perform iconic numbers from shows including Wicked, Funny Girl, Hadestown, Ragtime, and Carousel. The evening is produced by Katy Manderfeld, with music direction by Joseph Thor.

The cast will include Gavin Blonda, Blake Brundy, Brevan Collins, Amelia Diaz, Sydney Freihofer, Jake Goodman, Daphny Gualberto, Abigail Hammond, Emma Luxemburg, Katy Manderfeld, Michael Mariniello, Maya Marino Cappello, Dayven Martinez, Emiliano Pliego, Joseph Pyfferoen, Yasmin Ranz-Lind, Anna Sprau, Joseph Thor, Lauren Torey, and Sophie Joan Tyler.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Christine Ebersole WITH Billy Stritch: I’LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS – NOVEMBER 29 & 30 & DECEMBER 2, 3, 5, & 6 AT 7PM

Two-time Tony Award winner Christine Ebersole will reunite with pianist and musical director Billy Stritch for I’ll Be Home For Christmas, featuring highlights from their twenty-year collaboration, which began with 42nd Street on Broadway. The program will blend holiday material with selections from Ebersole’s extensive career in theatre, film, television, and concert work.

The press release includes detailed credits from Ebersole’s stage, film, and television work, as well as Stritch’s nightclub and touring career, his Grammy-winning song “Does He Love You,” and his collaborations with artists including Liza Minnelli and Tony Bennett.

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) – $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

PRACTICALLY PERFECT: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO DAME Julie Andrews – DECEMBER 2 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Practically Perfect: A Musical Tribute To Dame Julie Andrews will honor the Emmy, Grammy, and Academy Award-winning performer through songs associated with her career, from The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins to lesser-known material. The evening is produced by Quinn Kelley and Gabriela Torres, with music direction by Noah Turner.

Performers will include Mia Grace Daley, Jamie Glickman, Bryce Hayden, Laura Sky Herman, Quinn Kelley, Selene Klasner, Sophie Lyons, Megan Onello, Aaron Penzel, Elizabeth Raquel Ramirez, Emilie Richardson, and Gabriela Torres.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ALEX WAKIM: SOUNDS OF CLAIRE – DECEMBER 3 AT 9:30PM

Composer Alex Wakim will bring his album Sounds of Claire, released by Bright Shiny Things, to the 54 Below stage. The work explores his grandmother’s Levantine childhood through a blend of theatre, jazz, tango, and Arabic music.

The performance will feature Lama El Homassi, Brooklyn Maqam, Jeffrey Charles Palmer, and Alex Wakim.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL – DECEMBER 4 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol will present songs from the film, including “Marley & Marley,” “When Love Is Gone,” and “One More Sleep ’Til Christmas,” performed in concert with an ensemble cast.

The evening is produced by Ben Caplan and Fergie L. Philippe, directed by Fergie L. Philippe, with music direction and arrangements by Ben Caplan. Performers will include Caroline Aimetti, Jarrod Allan, Jaime Lyn Beatty, Katelyn Bowman, F Michael Haynie, Danté Jeanfelix, Clare Martin, Jenn Maurer, Shereen Pimentel, Paul Rescigno, Robbie Rescigno, Ben Schrager, Adam B. Shapiro, Phil Sloves, Grace Yurchuk, and additional artists to be announced.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

WHAT ABOUT ME: AN EVENING WITH Britani Bateman – DECEMBER 5 & 6 AT 9:30PM

The performance on December 6 will also be livestreamed. December 5 is currently sold out; the waitlist is available by phone.

Britani Bateman will make her 54 Below debut in What About Me, an evening of songs and stories reflecting her work in film and television and her transition to the cabaret stage. The event is music directed by Steven Jamail and produced by Christophe Desorbay. This engagement is a private event.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees) – $128.50 cover charge (includes $13.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) – $192 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME: A SAMMY DAVIS, JR. CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION – DECEMBER 7 AT 7PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Once in a Lifetime: A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration will bring together Broadway artists to mark the 100th birthday of Sammy Davis, Jr. The program will include songs such as “I Gotta Be Me,” “Yes I Can,” “The Candy Man,” “Too Close for Comfort,” and “Something’s Gotta Give.”

The evening is led by musical director Michael Lavine and writers/producers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow. Performers will include Michael-Demby Cain, Tony nominee Keith David, Jerry Dixon, Ava Nicole Frances, Tony nominee Rupert Holmes, Nicolas King, Tony nominee Marc Kudisch, Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams, T. Oliver Reid, Tony nominee Jasmine Amy Rogers, Blinky Williams, and Eric Jordan Young, with Daniel Glass on drums, Michael Lavine on piano, and Michael O’Brien on bass.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A GAY HOLLYDAY SPECTACULAR FEAT. HOLLY HARKNESS AND HER JOLLY HUSSIES – DECEMBER 7 AT 9:30PM

Holly Harkness and her ensemble will present a holiday cabaret of seasonal material in A Gay Hollyday Spectacular, described in the release as a non-denominational winter program with a focus on Christmas.

The cast will include MJ Anderson, Lady Celestina, Frida Cox, Sasha Curvy, Blossom Dior, V Giorgione, Sophia Gurule, Michael Hernandez, Emma Kern, Mara Jade Koenig, Joe Paladino, Jill Saperstein, Rose Shyk, Sir Spence, and Volkie Leigh Versace, with Sonia Baturina on piano.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

2025 WRAPPED – DECEMBER 8 AT 9:30PM

2025 Wrapped will survey music from the past year, highlighting artists, albums, and songs cited as influential in 2025. The evening is produced by Moller Heller and Linnae Medeiros.

Performers will include Senzel Ahmady, Michael Iván Carrier, Bella Coppola, Rodd Cyrus, Sadie Dickerson, Nick Drake, Claire Kwon, Marty Lauter, Storm Lever, Lauren Marcus, SarahGrace Mariani, Chris Medlin, Emily Kristen Morris, Amanda Reid, Didi Romero, MiMi Scardulla, Christopher James Tamayo, Rixey Terry, and Amy Weaver.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MIA VASSILEV: KEYS ON FIRE! – DECEMBER 9 AT 9:30PM

Pianist Mia Vassilev will make her 54 Below debut with Keys on Fire!, joined by percussionist Gary Weiss. The program will cover music from the 1940s–1980s across styles including boogie-woogie, Latin, rock and roll, and polka, reflecting Vassilev’s retro stage shows MIA: Keys on Fire! and RHAPSODIC.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – DECEMBER 10, 20, & 30 AT 9:30PM & DECEMBER 26 AT 7PM

Scott Siegel’s 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will return with a new lineup of classic Broadway songs. The series is produced, directed, and hosted by Siegel, creator of Town Hall’s Broadway by the Year, with music direction by Mark T Evans on December 10, 20, and 30.

Different casts will appear on each date, including John Easterlin, Kylie Heyman, Ben Jones, William Michals, Adam B. Shapiro, Michael Winther, Gloria Bangiola, Jared Goodwin, Eddie Korbich, Izaya Perrier, Schuyler Iona Press, Kelli Rabke, Sophie Rapeijko, Mar Di Meglio, Tommy Ferolano, Cooper Grodin, Coulby Jenkins, Christopher Scanlon, Ann Stein, John Cardea, Jr., Katrina Edwards, Melanie Puente Ervin, Skye Stauffer, and others to be announced.

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE 15TH ANNUAL Joe Iconis CHRISTMAS EXTRAVAGANZA – DECEMBER 12–14 AT 7PM & 11PM

Joe Iconis and company will return with The 15th Annual Joe Iconis Christmas Extravaganza, a multi-part holiday event that combines concert, theatre, and immersive elements. The show is written by Joe Iconis, directed by John Simpkins, and produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper.

The cast will feature Annie Golden, Liz Lark Brown, Aaron Clark Burstein, Gerard Canonico, Sarah Cetrulo, Harrison Chad, Bill Coyne, Max Mendoza Crumm, Laura Dadap, Michaela DeJoseph, Giovanny Diaz de Leon, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Zeth Dixon, John El-Jor, Seth Eliser (Saturday shows only), Vince Fazzolari (7pm shows only), Matthew Fedorek, Omar Garibay, Danielle Gimbal, Madeline Glave, Morgan Siobhan Green, Ian Kagey, Dennis Michael Keefe, Jaz Koft (11pm shows only), Lorinda Lisitza, Lauren Marcus, Kelly McIntyre, Devon Meddock, Eric William Morris, Jeremy Morse (7pm shows only), Kevin Michael Murphy, Rob Rokicki (7pm shows only), Philip Romano, Mike Rosengarten, Jackie Sanders, Brooke Shapiro, Lena Skeele, Philip Jackson Smith, Brent Stranathan, Lilly Tobin, Vinnie Urdea, Jason Veasey, Jared Weiss, Jason SweetTooth Williams, and additional family members to be announced.

Kathleen Rose Gallardo will stage manage, Christine O’Grady will choreograph, costumes will be by Brendan McCann, and the production team includes Max Friedman (assistant director and environmental designer), Alexa Spiegel (associate producer), and PAs Carolyn Byrne, Bailey Ford, Jadyn Fine, Corinne Renick, and Emily Wynn.

7pm: $68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees) – $112 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

11pm: $51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees) – $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES HANUKKAH: A FESTIVAL OF WRITERS – DECEMBER 15 AT 7PM & 9:30PM

54 Celebrates Hanukkah: A Festival of Writers will return for a fifth year, featuring new original Hanukkah songs by Jewish musical theatre writers. The event is produced by Jen Sandler and hosted by Michael Kushner, with musical supervision by Lena Gabrielle.

Music will be presented by writing teams Josh Freilich and Seth Christenfeld, Lisette Glodowski and Richard Walter, Pamela Weiler Grayson and Clare P. Cooper, Larry Hochman and Laurie Hochman, Billy Recce and Danny Salles, Joshua Rosenblum and Joanne Lessner, Sequoia Sellinger and Rona Moriah, and Ben Wexler, among others. Performers will include Dani Apple, Jordan Matthew Brown, Max Chernin, Danielle Cohn, Jessica Fontana, Blair Goldberg, Jared Goldsmith, Zal Owen, Alexandra Silber, and Becca Suskauer.

7pm: $62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

9:30pm: $46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Darius de Haas: LET ME CARRY YOU THIS CHRISTMAS ALBUM RELEASE – DECEMBER 16 & 17 AT 7PM

Darius de Haas will mark the release of his holiday album Let Me Carry You This Christmas with concerts at 54 Below. The album includes arrangements by Matthew Whitaker, Mark McLean, George Farmer, Tedd Firth, Armand Hirsch, Charlie Rosen, and David Chase, and features songs such as “We Need A Little Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” “Cool Yule,” “Who Would Imagine A King,” Annie Lennox’s “Cold,” and the title track “Let Me Carry You This Christmas,” written for de Haas by Tom Mizer and Curtis Moore.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

CHRISTMAS IN NEW YORK: VOLUME 2 – DECEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

Jantzen Theatrical’s Christmas in New York will return with Volume 2, presenting holiday songs with a cast of Broadway favorites and emerging performers. Music direction is by Jorden Amir.

The lineup will feature Makaila Anderson, Brayden Bambino, Robbie Beirne, Olivia Flaherty, Joey Herr, Stanley Niekamp, Benny Poort, Tyler Price Robinson, Hank Santos, Paul Schoeller, Skyler Shields, Gavin Smith, Khyle Smith, Taryn Smithson, Hayley Sutton, Daniel Swanson, Ayden Weinstein, and Brielle Diaz Withers.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE OFFICE: A MUSICAL PARODY HOLIDAY SPECIAL – DECEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Cast members from THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY will present a holiday cabaret imagining what their Dunder Mifflin characters might perform at an office holiday talent show. The event is created and produced by Kayla Moore, directed and produced by Daniel Barrett, with music direction by James Stryska.

The cast will include Jenna Arkontaky, Emily Boggs, Joyelle Duer, Isabela Gaya, Dylan James, Nick Mason, Madelyn Matthews, Madelyn Mickelsen, Zane Murphy, Emma Puerta, Kathleen Rembish, Larie Rodriguez, Nick Rubano, Daniel Starnes, Rylee Vogel, and Annabelle Woodard.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Norm Lewis: CHRISTMAS LIVES HERE – DECEMBER 18–24 AT 7PM

Tony and Emmy nominee Norm Lewis will return to 54 Below for his 11th holiday residency, Norm Lewis: Christmas Lives Here. The series will reunite Lewis with director Richard Jay-Alexander and musical director Joseph Joubert, with a band featuring Joubert on keys, Michael Olatuja on bass, and Perry Cavari on drums and percussion.

$117.50 cover charge (includes $12.50 in fees). $182 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) – $187 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MACON PRICKETT IN MACON: HIS OWN WAY… THE COMEBACK! – DECEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Macon Prickett will return to 54 Below with MACON: His Own Way… The Comeback!, an evening of show tunes, standards, and cabaret material. The concert will feature special guests Sarah Goodman and Cassi Mikat, with music direction by Canaan J. Harris.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

A-WASSAILING, A-WAND’RING WITH JOHN BRANCY AND Peter Dugan – DECEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Baritone John Brancy and pianist Peter Dugan will make their 54 Below debut with A-Wassailing, A-Wand’ring, a holiday program spanning multiple centuries and styles. The concert will include seasonal songs and lesser-known holiday repertoire.

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $90 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SWINGING IN THE HOLIDAYS – DECEMBER 21 AT 1PM

Swinging in the Holidays will present holiday standards in arrangements drawing from Broadway, jazz, and classic popular music. The event, led by Champian Fulton, will also feature Olivia Chindamo, Wyatt Michael, Ken Peplowski, Alex Raderman on drums, and Neal Miner on bass. This is a private event.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

OEDIPUS! A NEW MUSICAL COMEDY – DECEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Oedipus! A New Musical Comedy will receive a concert presentation featuring Janine LaManna, Jeff Gorti, Adam B. Shapiro, Billy Sharpe, Zuri Washington, original cast members Pam Schmier Hacker and Jennifer Norkin Schwartz, and others. The show relocates the Oedipus story to West Virginia and features music by Edwin Wald and Cynthia Jay, with book and lyrics by Bob Johnson and Anne Fliotsos. Musical direction is by Michael Lavine, and the concert is directed by Anne Fliotsos.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Mikayla Petrilla AND FRIENDS: RIFFS AND RUMINATIONS – DECEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

Mikayla Petrilla and Friends: Riffs and Ruminations will present reimagined musical theatre songs, pop material, and original work framed with stories about the audition process and contemporary performing life. Petrilla is known for work on “Saturday Night Live,” Sleep No More, Lincoln Center, and The Second City, as well as her online presence as @mikaylapetrilla.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOLDEN HOUR: A BENEFIT FOR SKIN CANCER AWARENESS – DECEMBER 23 AT 9:30PM

Golden Hour: A Benefit for Skin Cancer Awareness will pair musical performances with storytelling focused on skin protection and cancer prevention. The evening is produced by Jessica Evgenikos, Zoe Dunn, and Isabella Concetta Borte, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells and stage management by Sophia D’Erasmo. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

Performers will include Talia Brandwein, Angelina Theresa Brennen, Allison Calabrese, Olivia Conti, Zoe Dunn, Jessica Evgenikos, William Field, Annie Hunt, Josiah D. Jennings, Reilly Kearney, Harrison Lewis, Dayven Martinez, Michael Mintz, Michael Moretti, Austin Nedrow, Danielle Nodelman, Andy Norbuta, Philip Podhurst, Lilianna Rindal, Miles Salerno, Maritina Sardis, Maggie Stephens, Carmine Trovato, and Charles Van Flaherty.

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Robert Bannon: ‘TWAS THE NIGHT AFTER CHRISTMAS – DECEMBER 26 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Robert Bannon will return to 54 Below with ‘Twas The Night AFTER Christmas, directed by Robbie Rozelle with music direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. The show will feature holiday music, special guests, and material from Bannon’s recording projects, including his single “Don’t Save It All For Christmas Day.”

$46 cover charge (includes $6 in fees). $79 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Matthew Morrison: RHYTHMS & REVELATIONS – DECEMBER 27–30 AT 7PM

The performance on December 28 will also be livestreamed.

Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Morrison will bring his new show Rhythms & Revelations to 54 Below. In the press materials, Morrison describes the concert as a personal program reflecting on music, dance, and authenticity, incorporating his work on Broadway (Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific, Finding Neverland), television (“Glee,” “The Good Wife,” “Grey’s Anatomy”), and recording.

$106.50 cover charge (includes $11.50 in fees). $167 premium seating (includes $17 in fees) – $172 premium seating (includes $17 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YEAR, NEW VOICES: TOMORROW’S GENERATION TAKES THE MIC – DECEMBER 27 AT 9:30PM

New Year, New Voices will present emerging artists in an evening highlighting early-career performers. The show is produced by Melinda DeSantis and Jamielynn Korotki, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells.

The lineup will include Reese Aguilar, Vita Augugliaro, Angelina Brennen, Joseph Brennen, Queyonté Carolina, Olivia Conti, Ilaria Davniero, Samantha Fiore, Avery Gallagher, Gabby Gibbs, Ben Goffredo, Abigail Granowsky, Lina Harrison, Lorenzo Hilliard, Isabella Jackson, Siri Joliffe, Lyla Karekinian, Rhylee Larson, Ollie Mauer, Caelyn Osbern, Cecelia Reina, Alixea Reyes, Lyla Ross, Zayla Rodriguez, Mary Claire Smyth, and Isabel Marin Young.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE SONGS OF RANKIN/BASS, FEATURING THE CHROMATICS – DECEMBER 28 AT 9:30PM

The Songs of Rankin/Bass will return to 54 Below with material from Rankin/Bass animated holiday specials, performed by The Chromatics.

The cast will include Shailen Patel Braun, Emmarose Campbell, Jackson Cline, Jailyn Feliz, Alloria Frayser, Richard Michael Gomez, Emma Iannuzzi, Andrew Tompkins Lewis, Noel MacNeal, Lora Margerum, Katie Nail, Ally Cachay Narva, Connor O’Shea, Will Porter, Allison Posner, Lav Raman, Eric Scherer, Ashley Vankirk, and Lachlan Watson.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH Charles Busch – DECEMBER 31 AT 7PM

Charles Busch will return to 54 Below for a New Year’s Eve performance, accompanied by musical director Jono Mainelli and a band. The program will include material by Jerome Kern, Stephen Sondheim, the Andrews Sisters, and others.

For this performance, a special New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu will replace the regular menu. All guests will be charged $95 per person for their meals (excluding additional beverages, tax, and gratuity).

$101 cover charge (includes $11 in fees). $161.50 premium seating (includes $16.50 in fees).

Joy Woods: JOY TO THE NEW YEAR – DECEMBER 31 AT 11PM

Tony Award nominee Joy Woods will headline 54 Below’s late New Year’s Eve show, Joy to the New Year, reflecting on her 25th year and recent work including Gypsy on Broadway, Songs for a New World in London, Little Shop of Horrors, SIX, and The Notebook.

For this performance, a New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu will also be in effect. All guests will be charged $125 per person for their meals (excluding additional beverages, tax, and gratuity).

$156 cover charge (includes $16 in fees). $207 premium seating (includes $17 in fees).

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

Live From 54 Below is the venue’s livestream series, designed to make selected performances accessible to viewers worldwide. Events are streamed live with a multi-camera setup and in-house audience and are not available on demand after the broadcast.

Upcoming livestreams (tickets at www.54Below.org/LIVE) include:

Practically Perfect: A Musical Tribute to Dame Julie Andrews – December 2 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees).

54 Celebrates The Muppet Christmas Carol – December 4 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees).

What About Me: An Evening with Britani Bateman – December 6 at 9:30pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees).

Once in a Lifetime: A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration – December 7 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees).

The Office: A Musical Parody Holiday Special – December 17 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees).

Macon Prickett in Macon: His Own Way… The Comeback! – December 18 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees).

Robert Bannon: ‘Twas The Night After Christmas – December 26 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees).

Matthew Morrison: Rhythms & Revelations – December 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $29 (includes $4 in fees).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the music of Broadway and expanding the art of cabaret while providing opportunities for emerging and established artists. Founded as a gathering place for the Broadway community, the club presents more than 700 shows per year at 254 West 54th Street, featuring fine dining alongside scenic, lighting, and sound designs by Broadway designers.