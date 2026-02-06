Review: An Evening With Michael Feinstein & 101-Year-Old Gershwin Cousin Frankie Ross

In 1936, 12-year-old Frankie Ross Wolpin sat next to her cousin George Gershwin on his piano bench in New York City while he played the piano. Last night (February 5th 2026), the 101-year-old Frankie was seated next to Michael Feinstein on another piano bench as he played and sang Gershwin’s “Our Love Is Here To Stay”. It happened at Legend Radio personality Bob Merrill’s piano, who had opened his home to host The Gershwin Legacy Project. It was one of the most emotional musical moments I’ve ever experienced, and for the invited guests an hour that will become part of their musical memory.

Frankie, spry in mind and spirit, shared stories from her formative years spent with her adoring cousin George, and Michael recounted fascinating anecdotes about his close connections to the Gershwin family that shaped his life.

There were performances by distinguished Gershwin interpreters during the event. Advisory Board members Harvey Granat and Bob Merrill sang, and pianists Bill Mays and Kevin Cole played favorites from the Gershwin songbook. Nancy Ross (Frankie’s daughter), President and Co-Founder of The Gershwin Legacy Project, introduced the evening.

From Frankie Ross Wolpin:

“George’s mother and my mother were sisters; they were 17 years apart. My mother, Kate Wolpin, was like an older sister to the family of four children, Ira, George, Arthur and Frances. I was their little baby cousin.

February 12, 1924 was the premiere of Rhapsody in Blue in NYC. My parents were in attendance and I was born two months later — yes, I was born into music.

My earliest memories of my unique relationship with George began when I was age four. My place was next to George at the dinner table and at the piano bench when he was playing. I recall waiting impatiently for him to finish playing to give me my piggyback rides and special love and attention. No one else had that closeness. When I was eight, I remember going to visit him in his penthouse with my mother. When I saw him painting a self-portrait dressed in a tuxedo and a top hat, I asked my mother: “If he is painting, why is he dressed in a high hat?”

George was my first love! George didn’t have children. He was 26 years older and like a loving and protective uncle to me, warm, affectionate and we adored each other. He made me feel so very special. He gave me my first precious doll, Patsy Ann, that I kept for over 40 years. He had terrier dogs, Tinker and then Tony for us to play with. He arranged a one-time matinee of Porgy and Bess for me to attend, because I was too young to go to the evening premiere.

In addition to being with George, Ira helped me with my French homework. Frances gave me books, paints, and played dress-up with me. Arthur was interested in the pieces I was learning in my piano lessons. Aunt Rose and Uncle Morris were like grandparents, warm and loving. My time with the Gershwins was when they exposed me to culture, music and art. Frances chose to give me “Little Women” and ”Alice in Wonderland”, which gave me a love of literature.

At age 13, when George died, I was devastated! He has been a part of my entire life through the Gershwin connections I had and have made since. And this continues.

As a teenager, I spent many summers in Provincetown with my Botkin family cousins. Years later, while raising my own family, we attended many Gershwin concerts, numerous art exhibitions, including those of Henry Botkin, also a Gershwin cousin. We maintained a strong connection with the Botkin and Gershwin extended families.

After being asked to speak about my personal relationship to the Gershwin family at a number of local colleges and community centers, I was invited in 2007, to give a presentation at The Chautauqua Institution. This has led to many new connections and relationships with a multi-generational mix of Gershwin enthusiasts.

Up to 2024, my daughter Nancy Ross, had been asking me to write my family story. The timing of the 100th Anniversary of Rhapsody in Blue (1924-2024) coincided with my 100th Birthday. Now I was ready! This led Nancy, with the help of her brother Robert, to produce four programs and a Gershwin concert, with pianist Kevin Cole, at the Chautauqua Institution last year. We have evolved from that Gershwin Centennial Project to our new non-profit organization: The Gershwin Legacy Project.

Below see photos from the event snapped by Stephen Sorokoff

Learn more about the Gershwin Legacy Project on their website here.



