Review: Steven Brinberg & Robert Hofler Make An Excellent Pairing at the Dutch Treat Club

It was “The Way We Were” and the way we are during another scintillating afternoon at the Dutch Treat Club on Tuesday, February 17th where the talk and song was all Hollywood and the theme was A STAR IS BORN! Starting the afternoon was Steven Brinberg, who has been acclaimed around the world for his live vocal and comic impression of Barbra Streisand for two decades. Incidentally, his first SIMPLY BARBRA show (which is constantly updated), began in his native New York where it ran for three years and has since played across the US and UK in London's West End… and more cities than the real Barbra! Even though Steven appeared as “himself”, just a flick of his hand and the tone of his voice let us know that Barbra was indeed in the house, as “she” treated us to THE WAY WE WERE and EVERGREEN (which she reminded us she co-wrote with Paul Williams for her version of A STAR IS BORN), and then invited Anthony Newley to duet with her on WHO CAN I TURN TO – a real star turn by Brinberg who seamlessly shifted between voices perfectly! Accompanying “Barbra” was the virtuoso, Michael Lavine – one of the country’s most well-known and respected musical directors, pianist and archivist. Robert Hofler was the speaker for the day, and he held us spellbound with his vast knowledge of the inner workings of Hollywood. Hofler is an American editor-reporter, biographer, and cultural historian best known for his writing on Hollywood and Broadway. He is currently the theater critic for TheWrap. He has written for Variety, The Washington Post, and The Los Angeles Times, and is the author of several acclaimed books, including The Man Who Invented Rock Hudson, Money Murder and Dominick Dunne, The Way They Were, and his newest, A Star Is Reborn. Hofler gave us so many inside Hollywood stories, using his various books as a springboard, to take us from one fascinating tangent to another. For example, who were the real-life inspirations for the characters in A STAR IS BORN and THE WAY WE WERE? Why did Dominick Dunne tend to take the victims side when reporting on those famous trials and why are the titles and covers of his books designed as they are? He was smooth, engaging and fascinating and we could have listened to him for hours. In addition, he gifted the entire club with his book, THEY WAY THEY WERE and graciously signed copies.

An "arts and letters" club since 1905, The Dutch Treat Club provides stimulating conversation, entertainment and speakers every Tuesday from October through May. For information on membership, please visit: www.dutchtreatny.org

Steven Brinberg



Dutch Treat Club



Michael Lavine, Raissa Katona Bennett, Entertainment Chair, Steven Brinberg



Robert Hofler & Nancy McGraw, past president



Dutch Treat Club



Steven Brinberg



Steven Brinberg



Steven Brinberg



Steven Brinberg



Steven Brinberg



Michael Lavine



Raissa Katona Bennett & Steven Brinberg



Nancy McGraw



Robert Hofler



Robert Hofler



Robert Hofler



Robert Hofler



Robert Hofler



Nancy McGraw



Robert Hofler & Nancy McGraw



Robert Hofler



Gerald Eskenazi



Dutch Treat Club