Piano Virtuoso Billy Stritch Brings Celebration of Tony Bennett to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will welcome Billy Stritch on August 2 & 3 at 7pm. To celebrate the 100th birthday of one of the greatest singers ever, legendary pianist and singer Billy Stritch shares some of his favorite Tony Bennett songs along with stories from the year he spent at the piano by Tony’s side.

From their first gig in West Virginia to the last show in San Francisco, it was a wild, unforgettable ride—full of surprises, great music, and nights playing for packed houses of devoted fans. There was truly no one like Tony Bennett, and while he deserves to be celebrated always, this year makes it especially meaningful.

In this show created for 54 Below, Billy will perform his personal Tony Bennett favorite selections including “For Once In My Life,” “This Is All I Ask,” and “Watch What Happens” and will be joined by a trio of world class musicians.

Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Feb 20 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Feb 26 at 12pm.