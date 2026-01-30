$54 Livestream Added For 54 Below's First Annual Gala

Click Here for More on 54 Below

54 Below has added of a livestream for The First Annual 54 Below Gala on March 23 at 8pm ET. Tune in as 54 Below launches a new tradition at Broadway’s Living Room. The First Annual 54 Below Gala brings together some of the most celebrated voices for one spectacular night in support of our mission to preserve and expand the art of cabaret.

Viewers will enjoy exclusive performances from Broadway’s brightest stars, including Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss, Tony Award nominee and Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose, Tony Award nominee Joe Iconis, Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan, Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, Grammy Award nominee Marilyn Maye, Tony, Emmy, and two-time Grammy winner Marc Shaiman, and more to be announced. Music direction by Benjamin Rauhala.

The First Annual 54 Below Gala plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 23 at 8pm ET. Livestream tickets are available for $54 (includes $4 in fees).