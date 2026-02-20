Allison Bailey, GOLDEN BOY IN CONCERT and More Set for 54 Below Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next week, 54 Below will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Allison Bailey, Jordan Tyson and more.

ALLISON BAILEY, FEAT. CASEY COTT, LAUREN PALEY, & TALIA SUSKAUER! – FEBRUARY 23 AT 7PM

Allison Bailey, Broadway’s Glinda standby and the North American tour’s Glinda of Wicked, makes her 54 Below and New York City solo debut with an evening of song and story. Sharing highlights from her journey to the bright lights of Broadway, Allison reflects on the roles and moments that shaped her path—including her six year tour across the country by bubble. With music ranging from musical theatre classics to country-pop influences, she invites audiences into her world with warmth, humor, and a few special guests along the way. A lifelong performer stepping into the solo spotlight, Allison shares her story in her own voice for the very first time.

Produced by Amy Sapp.

Music direction by Evan Roider.

Joined by special guests Casey Cott (“Riverdale,” Moulin Rouge!), Lauren Paley (Punk Goes Princess), and Talia Suskauer (Wicked, Parade).

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GOLDEN BOY IN CONCERT, FEAT. JORDAN TYSON & MORE! – FEBRUARY 23 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate over 60 years of the classic musical Golden Boy in concert. Based on the 1937 play of the same name by Clifford Odets, the story focuses on Joe Wellington, a young man from Harlem who, despite his family’s objections, turns to prizefighting as a means of escaping his ghetto roots and finding fame and fortune. He crosses paths with Mephistopheles-like promoter Eddie Satin and eventually betrays his manager Tom Moody when he becomes romantically involved with Moody’s girlfriend Lorna Moon.

Produced and directed by John Bronston with music direction by Nehemiah Luckett (The Scottsboro Boys, A Bed and a Chair Encores, Spunk at Yale Rep), we’ll be celebrating the rich legacy of the musical and featuring the complete score written for the initial production on Broadway in 1964 by Charles Strouse and Lee Adams. For the first time ever, this performance will also include material written for the 1968 London premiere that starred Sammy Davis Jr – as well as additional material written for later revivals of the show starring Obba Babatunde between 1984 and 1991 and for a production at Long Wharf in 2000 starring Rodney Hicks, Michael Rupert, Doug Eskew, and Milton Craig Nealy (with a new book and additional lyrics by Keith Glover).

Featuring Kristy Cates, Joshua Chachi, Apollo Levine, Ron Lucas, Peter McIntosh, Delores McKenzie, Michael Mendez, Nygel D. Robinson, Jordan Tyson, and Anthony Wayne.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

GEORGE BUGATTI: THE GREAT STORY OF BROADWAY JAZZ – FEBRUARY 24 AT 7PM

George Bugatti: The Great Story of Broadway Jazz

Famed jazz singer/musician George Bugatti, a headliner in Las Vegas and L.A., who has performed with everyone from Tony Bennett to Michel LeGrand, returns to his hometown, New York City, to tell (and play and sing!) the history of jazz on Broadway. And what a story it is! With George Bugatti at the helm, you will be guided through the pivotal moments and the great songs that made jazz on Broadway a musical theater legacy. From Eubie Blake, George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Fats Waller, and Harold Arlen to Cy Coleman, Kander & Ebb, and beyond, Broadway jazz has been the pulse and the heartbeat of the Great White Way! And George Bugatti will perform it all with the grace, style, and the musical chops that all of these songs deserve!

Legendary NYC impresario Scott Siegel will produce and direct Mr. Bugatti’s show. In his 25-year career, Siegel has produced, written, and directed more than 600 major concert events that have been performed all over the world, including producing, writing, and directing shows for Michael Feinstein and creating Broadway by the Year for New York City’s The Town Hall that ran for 22 years.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

TOM PECINKA, FEAT. CASEY LIKES & MORE! – FEBRUARY 24 AT 9:30PM

Tom Pecinka, Tony Award® nominee and star of the Broadway hit Stereophonic makes his 54 Below and New York solo debut. Celebrating the classic rock canon, Tom performs the songs that have shaped his love of music and his childhood, as well as some selections from Will Butler’s Tony Award® nominated Stereophonic score. From Long Island boy to Broadway Rockstar, this young artist takes you on a journey through the annals of Rock History.

Featuring Casey Likes (Heathers, Back to the Future, Almost Famous) and Nathan Meltzer (classical violinist)!

$51.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $84.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees).

THE WICKED STAGE: SONGS ABOUT SHOW BUSINESS, HOSTED BY CHRISTINE PEDI – FEBRUARY 25 AT 7:00PM

The Wicked Stage: Songs About Show Business, Hosted by Christine Pedi

Join us for our new concert series celebrating songs from the stage, screen and beyond that tell the stories of “show people”… who are like NO people YOU know!

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM’s On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform. She will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks performing in this unforgettable evening!

Expect Broadway’s most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret’s divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Momma Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons, and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like “The Glamorous Life,” “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the “boob tube,” and maybe even the YouTube.

“Everything about it is appealing!” You’ll love these musical tales from Broadway, Tinseltown, TV, and popular songs about the colorful characters who create the crazy business called “show.” Music direction by Michael Lavine.

Featuring Jackie Hoffman, John Riddle, Tony Award® winner Alice Ripley, and Tony Award® nominee A.J. Shively.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

THE FORDHAM UNIVERSITY HOT NOTES – FEBRUARY 25 AT 9:30PM

Following their electrifying debut last year, The Fordham University Hot Notes are back with a brand new cabaret-style acapella experience! This high-energy performance features songs from their latest album, along with a fresh setlist of iconic hits by your favorite artists. Get ready for a journey through jazz classics and pop anthems, reimagined with thrilling arrangements and signature Hot Notes flair.

With songs by legends like Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Duke Ellington, and Britney Spears, The Hot Notes will unveil a new side of the music you love. Don’t miss your chance to hear them live in the heart of NYC!

Featuring Ella Addy, Hannah Crocker, Gregory Dalietos Jr., Patrick Driscoll, Giovanni Esposito, Lauren Fleissner, Bridget Godfrey, Sam Howe, Brandon Macaluso, Stella Maguire, Jaleah Ortiz, Michael Pontecorvo, Naiya Rookwood, Jasmine Tlhagoane, and Abbi Wessler.

Music direction by Sam Howe and Lauren Fleissner.

Production by Bridget Godfrey, Stella Maguire, and Jaleah Ortiz.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEBBY BOONE: IT’S BEEN A WHILE... – FEBRUARY 26 & MARCH 8 AT 7PM

Debby Boone: It's Been A While...

“Debby Boone is a joyous blend of delicacy, wit, swinging sophistication, smoky sexiness, and unbeatable artistry, often at the same time–all rolled into one swinging musical package… she offers variety, versatility, and class all wrapped up in a brightly colored burst of show business know-how… one of the few headliners today who is keeping great music alive.”

– Rex Reed

It has been over a decade since Debby Boone has done her own show in New York City. With her appropriately titled show It’s Been A While…

Debby is thrilled to be making her 54 Below debut. Her show is as dynamic as it is timeless. With a carefully curated selection of songs that span across genres and eras, Debby takes audiences on a personal journey. The songs she sings and the stories she shares reflect the most important musical influences of her life, including her very own family members like her father Pat Boone and her mother-in-law Rosemary Clooney. Debby effortlessly connects with her audience, creating an intimate and unforgettable experience.

Debby Boone is a multiple cross-over artist who has enjoyed Top 10 successes on the Pop, Country, Adult Contemporary, and Contemporary Christian charts. She became a household name thanks to her record-breaking debut single “You Light Up My Life” in 1977, charting #1 on Billboard for ten straight weeks and selling in excess of four million albums. That year she received the Grammy for Best New Artist and has since received seven Grammy nominations, winning two more. In 2008, the song was ranked #7 in Billboard’s 50th Anniversary all-time top charting songs.

Debby has appeared a number of times on stage in New York, including Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1982) and Lincoln Center’s 30th anniversary production of The Sound of Music (1989), as well as in the part of Rizzo in the revival of Grease (1996). In 2005, she did her show Reflections of Rosemary at Feinstein’s at the Regency and her show Swing This at The Carlisle Hotel in 2010.

Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander.

Musical direction by Quinn Johnson.

$68 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

BOLEROS DE MEDIANOCHE WITH JOSÉ ADÁN PÉREZ AND RODRIGO DE LA CADENA – FEBRUARY 26 AT 9:30PM

Internationally acclaimed baritone José Adán Pérez (Domingo-Thornton Young Artist Program, LA Opera, New York City Opera, LA Philharmonic) and celebrated Mexican “Bolerista Ambassador” Rodrigo de la Cadena (20-year career, over 40 awards, Latin America’s leading voice of the bolero) join forces for their 54 Below debut in Boleros de Medianoche.

Pérez, a recipient of the Plácido Domingo Scholarship, has performed worldwide under the baton of legends such as Plácido Domingo and Gustavo Dudamel, and is known for his commanding voice and dedication to mentoring young artists. De la Cadena, a multi-award-winning singer, composer, and cultural promoter, has graced stages from Palacio de Bellas Artes to the Auditorio Nacional, founded the Bolero Institute of Mexico before UNESCO, and recorded with icons like Armando Manzanero. Together, they will serenade audiences with classics from legendary composers such as Agustín Lara, Armando Manzanero, Consuelo Velázquez, and Maria Grever.

With lush arrangements, heartfelt storytelling, and soaring vocals, Pérez and De La Cadena transform 54 Below into a late-night haven of romance and elegance. One night only—experience the golden era of boleros reborn in the heart of New York City!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

MOIPEI ♥︎ ♥︎ ♥︎ NYC – FEBRUARY 27 AT 7PM

“Nothing can prepare your ears for the remarkable harmonies, vocal dexterity, creativity, and sophisticated persona of the sisters Mary, Maggy and Marta MOIPEI.” – Stephen Sorokoff, BroadwayWorld

“Nothing could diminish their enchantment, either as singers or as people, an enchantment that will bewitch all who see and hear them.” -Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld

“Beautiful, harmonious voices that brought me to tears, their vocal blend is like I have never heard before … WOW!” -Stephen Schwartz

Mary, Maggy, and Marta Moipei are identical triplets from Kenya. They are exceptional musicians who present a unique concert shaped by their distinct journey. They interpret some well-known selections from the American Songbook and dazzle with their illuminating take on Broadway. Throw in a dash of Duke Ellington to swing, a spiritual or two, and some well-known pop songs, along with a loving tribute to their upbringing in Kenya. They sing of their unique journey from choirs in Kenya to the concert stages in New York City and the world. As artists totally immersed in their craft, Mary, Maggy, and Marta create all their own vocal arrangements.

Songs include “NYC” “In the Mood” “Take Me Back to Manhattan” “Hit the Road Jack” “Imagine” “Sing for Your Supper” “Jambo Bwana” and a 60s medley, to name a few. Be on the lookout for unexpected gems throughout the evening.

The exceptional talents of these three sisters blend these music genres to create an amazing, fulfilling and entertaining evening guaranteed to warm your heart and put a smile on your face!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

NEW MUSICAL! THE GUNFIGHTER MEETS HIS MATCH– FEBRUARY 27 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for a wild and wonderful evening featuring the songs of Abby Payne’s new musical The Gunfighter Meets His Match! In an unforgettable celebration of this new work (featured at the New York Musical Festival and Goodspeed Festival of New Musicals), experience this feminist wild West adventure through the voice of its creator. Composer/writer Abby Payne performs her soulful and rousing work along with her band and all-star guests.

Featuring Chris Anderson, Ryan Bauer-Walsh, Jeff Davis, Paul Maddison, Shara Radin, Arbender Robinson, JP Schlegelmilch, Kenny Shaw, Brandi Thompson, and Cherette White.

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $73.50 premium seating (includes $8.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ONCE IN A LIFETIME: A SAMMY DAVIS, JR. CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION – FEBRUARY 28 AT 7PM

Once in a Lifetime: A Sammy Davis, Jr. Centennial Celebration

Broadway’s brightest stars come together to celebrate Sammy Davis, Jr. for his 100th birthday.

Throughout his extraordinary career, this groundbreaking artist made history on Broadway, in the movies, and on records. For seven decades – beginning on the vaudeville stage at the age of two! – Sammy shattered barriers everywhere. He went on to influence generations to come as a singer, dancer, actor, and activist.

Get ready for an evening featuring an all-star cast as they perform such dazzling songs as “I Gotta Be Me,” “Yes I Can,” “The Candy Man,” “Too Close for Comfort,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” and many more. Join musical director and 54 mainstay Michael Lavine and writers/producers Joe Marchese and Andy Skurow for a “Once in a Lifetime” centennial celebration.

Featuring Ava Nicole Frances, Blinky Williams, Eric Jordan Young, Tony Award® nominee Keith David, Tony Award® nominee Marc Kudisch, Michael-Demby Cain, Nicolas King, plus wonderful surprises!

Joined by Ryan Berg on bass and Jake Robinson on drums.

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $106.50 premium seating (includes $11.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 SINGS BROADWAY’S GREATEST HITS! – FEBRUARY 28 AT 9:30PM

Previous volumes of this Scott Siegel concert event hit 54 Below like lightning! This was the show that every musical theater-lover had been waiting for… and now we’re going to do it again, with a brand new line-up of 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits!

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great, that made your heart soar, that you used to sing (maybe still do) in the shower! But at 54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today’s greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

And who better to produce/direct/host this show than the creator of Town Hall’s critically acclaimed Broadway by the Year series, Scott Siegel, creator of more than 500 major concert events centered on Broadway music! 54 Sings Broadway’s Greatest Hits! will be a thrilling night that you won’t forget…

Music direction by Mark T Evans.

Featuring Tommy Ferolano, Kylie Heyman, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Demiah Latreece, Jillian Mitchell with tap dance, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$57 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $95.50 premium seating (includes $10.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FRANK SINATRA: THE CONCERT! – MARCH 1 AT 7PM

Frank Sinatra: The Concert!

A Special Night of Sinatra Classics!

After producing nearly 100 different Sinatra shows, Scott Siegel knows which great Sinatra songs thrilled the most, which performers sang them the best, what audiences most want to hear. That’s what his Frank Sinatra: The Concert! will deliver! This will be the ultimate tribute to Ol’ Blue Eyes, performed with all the love, passion, and style that his sensational cast of Broadway, opera, concert, and nightclub stars will bring to the 54 Below stage.

Scott Siegel, the producer, director, writer, and host of Frank Sinatra: The Concert created nearly 100 Sinatra concerts for 54 Below and other venues around the country. In addition, he has created more than 600 major concerts all over the world, including producing, directing, and writing shows for Michael Feinstein.

Music direction by Mark T. Evans.

Featuring Willie Demyan, Ben Jones, Ryan Knowles, Anaïs Reno, Jenny Lee Stern, Michael Winther, and more stars to be announced!

$62.50 cover charge (includes $7.50 in fees). $101 premium seating (includes $11 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

SISTAS N SOUL: A NIGHT OF SISTERHOOD AND MUSIC – MARCH 1 AT 9:30PM

Sistas N Soul is a powerful celebration of Black women in music, featuring the unforgettable hits you love from artists like Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, and more. Produced by Alana Janai and featuring an all-star cast, this show brings soaring vocals, undeniable heart, and—above all—soul to the stage. Join us for a night of incredible performances as we honor the extraordinary Black women whose voices and spirit have left an enduring mark on music and culture.

Featuring Anaiya Adwaters, Seania Burnett, Monai Cammorto-Williams, Anne-Sophie Hill, Brianna Kaleen, Shemaiah Red, Destiny Nyree, Ruthie, Aniya Simmons, Symoné Spencer, B Noel Thomas, and more stars to be announced!

$40.50 cover charge (includes $5.50 in fees). $68 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below’s new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway’s Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club’s dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

