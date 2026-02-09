Cabaret Roundup: Feb 9-15- Linda Eder, Jane Wickline & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you trying to plan your entertainment for the week or looking for a fun show to see this weekend? We have you covered with jazz, cabaret, comedy, and more! NYC has so many incredible events, but here are a few top picks to consider this week including jazz, comedy, Valentine's Day shows and more.

Linda Eder: Play It Forward at 54 Below

February 9 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Linda Eder returns to the 54 Below stage with her new show, Play It Forward! With 18 solo albums and several compilation albums to her name, the award-winning vocalist pulls songs from her vast repertoire to create an evening that spans Broadway, standards, pop, and more, even including a little bit of rock! Alongside her son, special guest Jake Wildhorn, and under the direction of Keith Cotton with the incredible Play It Forward band, the Jekyll & Hyde leading lady will take on songs you know and love, including “Someone Like You,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Bring on the Men,” “Lean on Me,” and beyond.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $123. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Jane Wickline & Liva Pierce: Dukes at Joe’s Pub

February 9 & 10

Tickets available here.

Following a sold-out DUKES mini-tour and Jane’s SNL debut, comedians Liva Pierce and Jane Wickline are returning to the stage together. Original sketches, songs, and special guests…. it’s something completely new. Jane Wickline & Liva Pierce (DUKES) are a sketch comedy duo based in Brooklyn, NY. Jane got her start on TikTok, amassing over a million followers and starring in Stapleview’s original sketch series. Jane joined the cast of SNL for the 50th season and has had many of her Weekend Update bits go viral already. Liva has performed stand-up, improv, and sketch all over the country and recently made their off-Broadway debut as a part of Ars Nova’s ANT Fest. After training at The Second City in Chicago, Liva moved to New York and the pair founded DUKES!

Tickets: Tickets are $30. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

February 10 to 14 at 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist / composer / bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist / guitarist / bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver. Catherine’s professional life began early. After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Kendall Thomas: My Funny Valentine – A Miles Davis Songbook at Joe’s Pub

February 11

Tickets available here.

Kendall Thomas returns to Joe's Pub for a centennial year celebration of the music of the acclaimed composer, bandleader and trumpeter Miles Davis.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Tony Danza : Sinatra & Stories at 54 Below

February 11-13 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, See the star of Taxi, Who’s the Boss, and countless other TV shows and movies bringing his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Tickets: Tickets start at $84.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. Currently sold out except for the 12th.

Birdland Big Band at Birdland Jazz Club

Fridays 2/13 through 5/15 @ 5:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop-in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB, "a completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and yelp.com proclaims, "if you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

The New York Pops If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B at Carnegie Hall

February 13, 2026 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a soulful celebration of the best of R&B. Featuring hits made famous by Barry White, Al Green, Carole King, Marvin Gaye, Prince, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and many more, it’s an evening of timeless love songs and empowering anthems that honor romance, friendship, and the joy of shared connections.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

Dianne Reeves at Jazz at Lincoln Center

February 13 and 14 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Five-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master vocalist Dianne Reeves returns to Rose Theater for a memorable Valentine's Day. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer, don't miss this beloved tradition performed by one of the most extraordinary vocalists in jazz today.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.

Melissa Errico: I Got Lost in His Arms at Birdland Jazz Club

February 13-15 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Back for her fourth sold-out Valentine’s run, Tony-nominated chanteuse Melissa Errico turns Birdland’s jazz theatre into the city’s sexiest, coziest, most romantic hideaway. This year, Melissa brings a world-class jazz quartet and dives deep into the Great American Songbook — revitalizing long-beloved standards with her unmistakable blend of wit, warmth, and sensual swing. Accompanied by Andy Ezrin (Chris Botti, Madeleine Peyroux) on piano and Brian Koonin (Barbra Streisand) on guitar, with a swinging rhythm section to match, Errico transforms torch songs into modern reveries — songs that smolder, sigh, and sparkle.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.