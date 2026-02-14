Ruby Westfall and Ellington Berg Will Play THE SEASON at Red Eye NY on February 26th

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

THE SEASON

RUBY WESTFALL AND ELLINGTON BERG SING SELECTIONS FROM THE 2006-2007 BROADWAY SEASON

Music Direction by

WENDY FEAVER

Starring

RUBY WESTFALL AND ELLINGTON BERG

Actors Ellington Berg and Ruby Westfall will make their New York City cabaret debut (as a team) on February 26th at Red Eye with a musical cabaret titled THE SEASON (Berg is an experienced Kabarettist, Westfall takes her cabaret bow with this show). Using the subtitle RUBY WESTFALL AND ELLINGTON BERG SING SELECTIONS FROM THE 2006 - 2007 BROADWAY SEASON, the evening is described in their press packet thus:

Picture it, 2006: Lance Bass just came out of the closet, BEYONCE coined the term, "FREAKUM DRESS", and a little website called FACEBOOK opened for business. But more importantly, BROADWAY was about to change forever.

The 2006-2007 BROADWAY season has everything. Boundary-pushing works that pushed the limits of musical theatre (SPRING AWAKENING, GREY GARDENS), revivals of the longest-running musicals of all time (LES MISERABLES, A CHORUS LINE), and one true masterpiece (LEGALLY BLONDE).

THE SEASON attempts to marry the vast genre and expanse of the 2006-2007 Broadway Season through unconventional sequences, inventive mashups, and exhaustive medleys. Have you ever wondered if "A SPOONFUL OF SUGAR" and "BEND AND SNAP" belong together? Wonder no longer!

For their musical theater retrospective evening, Westfall and Berg will be Musical Directed by Wendy Feaver. THE SEASON will play at 8 pm at the Hell's Kitchen-based venue on the corner of 9th Avenue and 41st Street (just across from Port Authority). Tickets are general admission at $20 (ticket link HERE) with a price of $25, in person, on the day.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

ELLINGTON BERG (@ellingtonberg) is a New York-based performer who has a portfolio of work defined by a spaghetti against the wall sensibility. Beginning as an actor, Ellington toured the country as the PRESS GRINCH, doing promotional events as Dr. Seuss’ THE GRINCH, anywhere from Children’s Hospitals to The View. With his comedy, Ellington has produced experimental shows at dog-friendly cafes, with the Loisaida Community Gardens, and the Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

RUBY WESTFALL (@rubyeden_) is a New York City-based actor. Previous credits include Will's War (IRT Theater), A Funny...Forum (Walnut Street Theatre), Addison & The Black Hole (staged reading with Lincoln Center), Joseph...Dreamcoat (Dallas Theatre Center), and August: Osage County (WaterTower Theatre.)



