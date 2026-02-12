PHOTOS: Opening Night: TONY DANZA: SINATRA & STORIES at 54 Below

Some entertainers walk on stage and show business history walks on with them. That’s the way it was at Tony Danza’s opening night at 54 Below on February 11th. He had a filled-to-capacity audience in Broadway’s Supper Club. In his new show “Sinatra & Stories,” Tony “sticks to the standards” as he swings in the tradition of Frank Sinatra backed by his well seasoned band. Special shout out to Tony’s music director James Sampliner and his elegant artistry while steering those John Otto arrangements which, paired with Tony’s irresistible singing style, brings you back to the Golden Era of glamorous night clubs. Danza has had an unforgettable and at times poignant relationship with Frank Sinatra and he shares those wonderful memories during the show. It’s an evening of exciting ENTERTAINMENT on all levels, with a full dose of the Sinatra songbook.

Tony Danza is a legend, a TV, film and nightclub/concert star. Speaking of legends, one of Radio’s music pioneers, the founder of Legends Radio world-wide and the Connecticut School of Broadcasting was in the house, Dick Robinson. Tony also had a section in the club for the high school students he mentors through his programs for talented youngsters. Enjoy my photos and sorry I wasn’t close enough to get Tony’s tap dancing.

Learn more about Tony Danza and where to follow him on his website at tonydanza.com

This show continues tonight, February 12 and tomorrow February 13 at 54 Below. Tickets are currently sold out but visit 54 Below's website to inquire about joining the waitlist and find more upcoming shows at the venue.

Tony's Students



Tony's Students



James Sampliner, music director, John Arbo, Tony Danza, Ed Caccavale, Dave Schupp



John Arbo, James Sampliner, Ed Caccavale, Dave Schupp



The Robinsons & Tony Danza



Dick Robinson & Eda Sorokoff



Missy Robinson, Eda Sorokoff, Sunny Sessa



Tony Danza & Sunny Sessa