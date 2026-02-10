Roundup: Best Valentine's Day 2026 Cabaret & Concerts in NYC

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

February 10 to 14 at 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker, born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist / composer / bandleader, and Louis Armstrong's long-time musical director. Her mother, the late Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist / guitarist / bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver. Catherine’s professional life began early. After graduating with honors from the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she toured and recorded with Carrie Smith, Steely Dan, David Bowie, Cyndi Lauper, Paul Simon, Jackson Browne, Michael Feinstein, Levon Helm, Toshi Reagon and Rosanne Cash, among others, appearing on over 200 albums.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

Kendall Thomas: My Funny Valentine – A Miles Davis Songbook at Joe’s Pub

February 11

Tickets available here.

Kendall Thomas returns to Joe's Pub for a centennial year celebration of the music of the acclaimed composer, bandleader and trumpeter Miles Davis.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Dianne Reeves : Lovestruck at Jazz at Lincoln Center

February 13 and 14 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Five-time Grammy Award winner and NEA Jazz Master vocalist Dianne Reeves returns to Rose Theater for a memorable Valentine's Day. Whether you're a longtime fan or a newcomer, don't miss this beloved tradition performed by one of the most extraordinary vocalists in jazz today.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.

Melissa Errico: I Got Lost in His Arms at Birdland Jazz Club

February 13-15 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Back for her fourth sold-out Valentine’s run, Tony-nominated chanteuse Melissa Errico turns Birdland’s jazz theatre into the city’s sexiest, coziest, most romantic hideaway. This year, Melissa brings a world-class jazz quartet and dives deep into the Great American Songbook — revitalizing long-beloved standards with her unmistakable blend of wit, warmth, and sensual swing. Accompanied by Andy Ezrin (Chris Botti, Madeleine Peyroux) on piano and Brian Koonin (Barbra Streisand) on guitar, with a swinging rhythm section to match, Errico transforms torch songs into modern reveries — songs that smolder, sigh, and sparkle.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35.46 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person. Tickets for the 14th are sold out but some are still available for February 13 and 15.

You Leave Me Breathless: The Great Love Songs of the Great American Songbook at Chelsea Table

February 1 4

Tickets available here.

A rising talent of New York City’s decorated jazz scene, join acclaimed vocalist Noa Lee Chait and her trio for a special intimate engagement in the theme of LOVE. With her velvet tone, and a modern personal approach to storytelling through song; step into the magical world of the Great American Songbook, as Noa explores themes of the heart this Valentines Day. From George Gershwin, to Cole Porter, Rodgers and Hart to Irving Berlin, you won’t want to miss this special evening!

Tickets: Tickets start at $28.52. There is a $25 minimum per person, per set (excluding tax and tip).

A Broadway Valentine’s Day! at 54 Below

February 14 @ 7 & 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Romance is in the air, and you know what that means. Valentine’s Day is here once again, so come celebrate with us at 54 Below! Join some of your favorite Broadway lovebirds for an evening of heartfelt and hilarious stories coupled with some of Broadway’s greatest love songs. Whether you’re dating, married, or simply a hopeless romantic, come be our Valentine for a date night affair you won’t forget!

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Ann Kittredge: LOVE FOR SALE at Don’t Tell Mama

February 11 & 14

Tickets available here.

Award-winning vocalist Ann Kittredge will celebrate her 10th Anniversary in the musical genre with Love For Sale: My 10 Years in Cabaret in the Brick Room at Don’t Tell Mama for two shows - Wednesday, February 11 at 7pm and on Valentine’s Day Saturday, February 14 at 4pm with her Musical Director Christopher Denny on piano.

2025 Bistro award-winning singer/recording artist Ann Kittredge returns to the cabaret stage where it all began a decade ago with Love For Sale: My 10 Years in Cabaret, a potpourri of melodies culled from her past cabaret shows including her debut It’s About Time in 2016, as well as One Night Only, reIMAGINE, Movie Nite, Just in Time, Romantic Notions, An Evening of Ahrens & Flaherty, and from her most recent critically-acclaimed program When in Love.

Tickets: Tickets are $25 with a $20 minimum (must Include 2 drinks) per person. DTM is cash only.

A Special Evening with Gregory Porter: 12th Annual Valentine’s Show at Birdland Jazz Club

February 14 at 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Gregory Porter is known for his rich baritone voice and his grounding in soul, jazz, and gospel traditions. His performances include interpretations of standards by artists such as Nat “King” Cole as well as original compositions that reflect his distinctive style. Produced by Troy Miller (Jamie Cullum, Laura Mvula), All Rise is Porter’s sixth studio album and fourth on the Blue Note label, following his Grammy-winning Liquid Spirit (2013), which helped define his musical presence.

Tickets: Tickets start at $438.50 including fees

Ask a Fuckboy at the Bell House

February 14 at 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Single? Your friend will love Ask a Fuckboy, a new comedy show in NYC bringing the irreverence of Call Her Daddy with the storytelling of your favorite guilty pleasure subreddit. Female comics present perplexing stories with men they've dated & a panel of "fuckboys" (male comedians) weighs in. Hosted by writers Andrea Popova & Val Bodurtha.

Tickets: Tickets start at $30