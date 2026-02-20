DUELS VOLUME 2: THE GENRE GAME is Coming to 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, will present 54 Below Duels Volume 2: The Genre Game on March 9th, 2026, at 9:30 pm. Joshua Turchin, Julia Schade, and their ensemble of performers are returning to the venue.

Broadway's about to be changed "For Good." Get ready for Volume I of 54 Below DUELS, where some of the brightest lights on Broadway will be put head to head to belt iconic songs! Hosted by dueling music directors and pianists Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade, this edition will feature exciting renditions of theatrical classics in entirely new genres, most of which have never been seen (and will never be heard from again)! There's "A Whole New World" to discover, so grab your tickets and get ready to duel!

Musical direction by Joshua Turchin and Julia Schade.

The cast features Joshua Turchin (Forbidden Broadway, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Hollywood Bowl, A Christmas Story National Tour), Julia Schade (Six OBC Broadway, The Perfect Fit, Chicago: Six, Peter Pan, Madagascar), Ezekiel Andrew (Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Josie Axelson, Lauren Boyd (Aladdin, Hamilton, Bad Cinderella), Jaci Calderon (Purple Rain), Bridgette Caroline, Ryan Colone (Angry Alan Off-Broadway) L.R, Davidson (Dogman: the Musical, Cat Kid Comic Club, Death for 5 Voices, National Pastime). Desmond Luis Edwards (How to Dance in Ohio), Kate Gaynor (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE), Richard Michael Gomez (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE), Trinity Harvey (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE, A Christmas Story the Musical National Tour), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Newsies, Matilda), Dillon Klena (Jagged Little Pill, Rutka, Starry: A New Musical), Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Chamberlin Little (How The Grinch Stole Christmas), Weston Chandler Long (Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway, "Sesame Street"), Annika Low, Katherine Lynn-Rose ("Canada's Got Talent"), Jamie Martin Mann (Stranger Things: The First Shadow), Devon Meddock, Liv Michaels, Jenny Mollet (Six, Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour, The Color Purple), Dev Orr (Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE), Madeleine Pace (Once, The Hard Problem), Echo Deva Picone (Trevor: The Musical), Gabriella Pizzolo (Fun Home, Matilda the Musical, "Stranger Things"), Alexa Ramos Seda, Jelani Remy (Back to the Future, Ain't Too Proud, Disney's The Lion King on Broadway), Anthony Savino (The Elf on the Shelf Tour), Isabella Scolaro, Jason Shaffer, Ahmad K. Simmons, Violet Tinnirello (Chasing Rainbows, "Sesame Street"), Lexis Trechak (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Maddie: A New Musical), and Charles Van Flaherty (355 The Musical).

The band consists of Joshua Turchin (arranger, keys, and synth), Julia Schade (keys and synth), Peter Douskalis (guitar and banjo), Luke Woodle (drums), and Joan Chew (bass).

54 Below DUELS Volume 2: The Genre Game plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 9th at 9:30 pm. Cover charges are $35 (includes $5 in fees) - $46 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $73.50 (includes $8.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum.