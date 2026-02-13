Video: Marc Kudisch Sings 'Just in Time' & 'I Met A Girl' from BELLS ARE RINGING at 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Charles Kirsch, the 18-year-old host of the theater podcast Backstage Babble, has been conducting in-depth interviews with some of Broadway’s best, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Carol Burnett, Harvey Fierstein, Chita Rivera, and Kelli O’Hara, since it started in July 2020.

As the podcast enters its sixth year on the air, Kirsch gathered some of his favorite former guests at 54 Below to share never-before-heard anecdotes, while recreating some of their Broadway performances for one night only. Featured shows included Chicago, Kiss Me, Kate, and On the Twentieth Century, as well as lesser-known musicals like Pageant and The Moony Shapiro Songbook.

Watch a video of Tony nominee Marc Kudisch singing "Just in Time" and "I Met A Girl" from Bells Are Ringing in the performance.