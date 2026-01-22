Claybourne Elder to Celebrate Album Release With 54 Below Concerts

Click Here for More on 54 Below

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

54 Below will welcome back Claybourne Elder on April 3, 4, & 15 at 7pm.Patron/Member presale begins on Fri, Jan 23 at 12pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Thur, Jan 29 at 12pm.

Claybourne Elder will celebrate the release of his debut album, If the Stars Were Mine, with a series of album release concerts that bring his acclaimed live show to 54 Below. Known for evenings that critics have described as effortless, emotionally resonant, and laugh-out-loud funny, Elder blends masterful storytelling and his richly expressive voice.

Praised for his warmth, candor, and disarming charm, Elder moves fluidly between songs and stories—pairing classic material from the Great American Songbook and Sondheim with unexpected pop moments and deeply personal reflections. These release concerts offer audiences the chance to experience If the Stars Were Mine as it was meant to be heard: live, intimate, and infused with the heart, humor, and humanity that have made his performances so widely celebrated.

Claybourne Elder is a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel nominee. He played John Adams on the first three seasons of HBO's hit series “The Gilded Age” and was most recently seen on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning revival of Company starring Patti LuPone. He is known for his performances on Broadway in Bonnie and Clyde, Sunday in the Park with George, Torch Song, and Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl. Other New York performances include Jackie in Wild Party at New York City Center, Hollis in Sondheim's Road Show, Strike Up the Band at Carnegie Hall, Do I Hear A Waltz at New York City Center, and Allegro at Classic Stage.

Recently he launched an initiative called City of Strangers to provide free tickets to Broadway shows for people who might not have the means. They have given away over 3,000 tickets and have gained unexpected attention nationally, being featured on “This American Life,” CBS “This Morning” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”