FOLLIES, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's December Stage-to-Screen Report

Click Here for More Articles on Stage to Screen

December is a big month for stage to screen adaptations, because the highly-anticipated film, CATS, will be released on December 20! The SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS musical will also be performed live on Nickelodeon December 7 with the original cast! It was also announced that Follies will be adapted into a feature film by BBC Films and Heyday Films.

From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.

BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.

CATS

Release: 12/20/2019

Click here for more information .

WICKED

Release: 12/20/2020

Click here for more information .

IN THE HEIGHTS

Release: 6/26/2020

Click here for more information .

WEST SIDE STORY

Release: 12/18/2020

Click here for more information .

CINDERELLA

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

UNTITLED ELVIS BIOPIC

Release: 10/01/2021

Click here for more information .

EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Release: October 23, 2020

Click here for more information.

BE MORE CHILL

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

BARE: A Pop OPERA

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

COME FROM AWAY

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

FOLLIES

Release: TBA

Click here for more information.

GUYS AND DOLLS

Release: TBA

Click here for more information.

GYPSY

Release: TBA

Click here for more information.

THE HUMANS

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE FATHER

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

OLIVER

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

SPAMALOT

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

SUNSET BOULEVARD

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

SISTER ACT 3

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE SHAGGS

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Theatrical adaptations coming to television.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL LIVE | Nickelodeon

Premiere: 12/07/2019

Click here for more information .

AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO

Premiere: TBA

Click here for more information .

A FEW GOOD MEN LIVE! | NBC

Premiere: TBA

Click here for more information .

STAGE TO SCREEN

Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.

LES MISERABLES | Trafalgar Releasing

Screening Dates: 12/08/2019

Click here for more information .

THE WINTER'S TALE | Branagh Theatre Live

Screening Dates: 12/10/2019

Click here for more information .

CYRANO DE BERGERAC | NT Live

Screening Dates: 2/20/2020

Click here for more information .

THE WELKIN | NT Live

Screening Dates: 05/21/2020

Click here for more information .

STREAMING

The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.

13

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

Blue/Orange | BroadwayHD

Release: 7/9/2019

Click here for more information .

Hedwig and the Angry Inch | BroadwayHD

Release: 7/1/2019

Click here for more information .

Kinky Boots | BroadwayHD

Release: 7/15/2019

Click here for more information .

TICK, TICK... BOOM! | Netflix

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

The Picture of Dorian Grey | BroadwayHD

Release: 7/23/2019

Click here for more information .

HARVEY | Netflix

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE BOYS IN THE BAND | Netflix

Release: TBA

Click here for more information .

THE PROM | Netflix

Release: 2020

Click here for more information .





Related Articles