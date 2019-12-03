FOLLIES, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's December Stage-to-Screen Report
December is a big month for stage to screen adaptations, because the highly-anticipated film, CATS, will be released on December 20! The SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS musical will also be performed live on Nickelodeon December 7 with the original cast! It was also announced that Follies will be adapted into a feature film by BBC Films and Heyday Films.
From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.
BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.
CATS
Release: 12/20/2019
Click here for more information.
WICKED
Release: 12/20/2020
Click here for more information.
IN THE HEIGHTS
Release: 6/26/2020
Click here for more information.
WEST SIDE STORY
Release: 12/18/2020
Click here for more information.
CINDERELLA
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
UNTITLED ELVIS BIOPIC
Release: 10/01/2021
Click here for more information.
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
Release: October 23, 2020
Click here for more information.
BE MORE CHILL
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
BARE: A Pop OPERA
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
COME FROM AWAY
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
FOLLIES
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
GUYS AND DOLLS
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
GYPSY
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
THE HUMANS
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
THE FATHER
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
OLIVER
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
SPAMALOT
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
SUNSET BOULEVARD
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
SISTER ACT 3
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
THE SHAGGS
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS
Theatrical adaptations coming to television.
SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL LIVE | Nickelodeon
Premiere: 12/07/2019
Click here for more information.
AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO
Premiere: TBA
Click here for more information.
A FEW GOOD MEN LIVE! | NBC
Premiere: TBA
Click here for more information.
STAGE TO SCREEN
Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.
LES MISERABLES | Trafalgar Releasing
Screening Dates: 12/08/2019
Click here for more information.
THE WINTER'S TALE | Branagh Theatre Live
Screening Dates: 12/10/2019
Click here for more information.
CYRANO DE BERGERAC | NT Live
Screening Dates: 2/20/2020
Click here for more information.
THE WELKIN | NT Live
Screening Dates: 05/21/2020
Click here for more information.
STREAMING
The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.
13
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
Blue/Orange | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/9/2019
Click here for more information.
Hedwig and the Angry Inch | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/1/2019
Click here for more information.
Kinky Boots | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/15/2019
Click here for more information.
TICK, TICK... BOOM! | Netflix
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
The Picture of Dorian Grey | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/23/2019
Click here for more information.
HARVEY | Netflix
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
THE BOYS IN THE BAND | Netflix
Release: TBA
Click here for more information.
THE PROM | Netflix
Release: 2020
Click here for more information.