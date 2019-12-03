FOLLIES, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS, and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's December Stage-to-Screen Report

Stage to Screen
December is a big month for stage to screen adaptations, because the highly-anticipated film, CATS, will be released on December 20! The SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS musical will also be performed live on Nickelodeon December 7 with the original cast! It was also announced that Follies will be adapted into a feature film by BBC Films and Heyday Films.

From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.

BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.

CATS
Release: 12/20/2019
WICKED
Release: 12/20/2020
IN THE HEIGHTS
Release: 6/26/2020
Release: 6/26/2020
WEST SIDE STORY
Release: 12/18/2020
CINDERELLA
Release: TBA
UNTITLED ELVIS BIOPIC
Release: 10/01/2021
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE
Release: October 23, 2020
BE MORE CHILL
Release: TBA
BARE: A Pop OPERA
Release: TBA
BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL
Release: TBA
COME FROM AWAY
Release: TBA
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
Release: TBA
Release: TBA
FOLLIES
Release: TBA
GUYS AND DOLLS
Release: TBA
GYPSY
Release: TBA
THE HUMANS
Release: TBA
HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
Release: TBA
THE FATHER
Release: TBA
JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
Release: TBA
THE LITTLE MERMAID
Release: TBA
Release: TBA
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Release: TBA
OLIVER
Release: TBA
ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS
Release: TBA
ONE NIGHT IN MIAMI
Release: TBA
OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
Release: TBA
SPAMALOT
Release: TBA
SUNSET BOULEVARD
Release: TBA
SISTER ACT 3
Release: TBA
THE SHAGGS
Release: TBA
SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Theatrical adaptations coming to television.

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS THE MUSICAL LIVE | Nickelodeon
Premiere: 12/07/2019
Premiere: 12/07/2019
AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO
Premiere: TBA
A FEW GOOD MEN LIVE! | NBC
Premiere: TBA
STAGE TO SCREEN

Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.

LES MISERABLES | Trafalgar Releasing
Screening Dates: 12/08/2019
THE WINTER'S TALE | Branagh Theatre Live
Screening Dates: 12/10/2019
CYRANO DE BERGERAC | NT Live
Screening Dates: 2/20/2020
THE WELKIN | NT Live
Screening Dates: 05/21/2020
STREAMING

The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.

13
Release: TBA
Blue/Orange | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/9/2019
Hedwig and the Angry Inch | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/1/2019
Release: 7/1/2019
Kinky Boots | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/15/2019
TICK, TICK... BOOM! | Netflix
Release: TBA
The Picture of Dorian Grey | BroadwayHD
Release: 7/23/2019
HARVEY | Netflix
Release: TBA
Release: TBA
THE BOYS IN THE BAND | Netflix
Release: TBA
THE PROM | Netflix
Release: 2020
