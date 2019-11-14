Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES Greenlit For Film Adaptation

The Hollywood Reporter has reported that a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Follies has just been greenlit for production by BBC Films and Heyday Films.

According to the report, Dominic Cooke, director of the acclaimed 2017 National Theatre revival of the musical, will helm the film adaptation.

Stephen Sondheim, composer of the beloved musical, has noted that Cooke's interpretation helped him to envision the material as having cinematic potential.

Sondheim says of the film. ""Over the years, there have been many attempts to bring Follies to the screen, but not until Dominic Cooke's brilliant production at the National Theatre of Great Britain did it seem like it could be a real movie. I'm more than delighted, I'm thrilled, that it's finally going to happen,"

Cooke said in a statement: "James Goldman's skilful book nods as much to the golden age of movie musicals as to Broadway, so it feels like natural material to turn into a movie,"

With music and lyrics by Sondheim and a book by James Goldman, FOLLIES tells the story of the former showgirls of the Ziegfeld Follies, amidst a wealth of well-known songs, including Losing My Mind, Broadway Baby and I'm Still Here. The musical was voted in the Top Ten of BBC Radio 2's The Nation's Number One Essential Musical.





