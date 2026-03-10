Photos/Video: THE HULA-HOOPIN’ QUEEN World Premiere At New York City Children’s Theater

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





New York City Children’s Theater (NYCCT) will conclude its 29th season with the world premiere of THE HULA-HOOPIN’ QUEEN, a new musical running February 28 through March 15 at Theatre Row. Check out photos and video of the production.

The production is directed by Jasmin Richardson and features a book and lyrics by Tia DeShazor with music by Derrick Byars. The 50-minute musical, recommended for ages five and up, is adapted from the children’s book The Hula Hoopin’ Queen of 139th Street by Thelma Lynne Godin.

The story follows Kameeka, a determined young girl who wants to become the Hula Hoopin’ Queen of her street. When she is asked to help prepare for Miz Adeline’s birthday celebration, Kameeka learns lessons about friendship, family, and community while balancing her competitive ambitions.

“I’m so excited to share The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen with audiences,” said director Jasmin Richardson. “It’s a joyful story about a young girl growing up in Harlem learning responsibility, finding her confidence, and discovering the magic in her everyday world. Bringing this wonderful book to life onstage has been incredibly meaningful, and I hope audiences see themselves reflected in its heart and humor.”

The cast includes Gabriella Scott as Kameeka, Mya Bryant as Jamara, Eliah Johnson as Portia and Ms. Evelyn, Arielle Roberts as Mama and Marina, and Nia Simone Smith as Miz Adeline.

“In The Hula-Hoopin’ Queen, three generations of women draw inspiration from one another against the colorful backdrop of Harlem’s streets,” said Artistic Director Barbara Zinn Krieger. “The story explores universal themes of love, support, community, and legacy—ideas that resonate with families everywhere. The musical aligns perfectly with NYCCT’s mission to promote children’s literacy and social development.”

The creative team includes scenic designer David Goldstein, costume designer Antonio Consuegra, lighting designer Emmanuel Delgado, sound designer Efrem Jenkins, and props designer Anthony Freitas. Sloane Fischer serves as Production Stage Manager with Dennis Ebert Jr. as Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by Murnane Casting, Amber Sneed, CSA and Chad Eric Murnane, CSA.

THE HULA-HOOPIN’ QUEEN centers on 10-year-old Kameeka as she prepares for the annual hula-hooping contest on 139th Street. When her mother reminds her about Miz Adeline’s birthday celebration, Kameeka spends the day helping with preparations instead of practicing for the competition. Through cooking, cleaning, and unexpected mishaps, she begins to understand that supporting loved ones can be just as important as winning.

Filled with original songs and a Harlem-inspired setting, the production celebrates family connections, community pride, and creative self-expression.

Photo Credit: Lauren Hinton

The Cast of THE HULA HOOPIN' QUEEN

