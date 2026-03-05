Video: Jon Bernthal & Ebon Moss-Bachrach Get Ready for Their Broadway Debuts in DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Click Here for More on In Rehearsals

Dog Day Afternoon, a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis, is on its way to Broadway, starring Emmy Award winner Jon Bernthal and two-time Emmy Award winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The play is directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold and inspired by the actual events that captivated audiences in the Oscar®-winning motion picture.

"I loved the movie as a kid. I saw a million times. When I interviewed for the job, I went kind of reluctantly because I thought... this is a bad idea, you know? But I left the meeting and I was like, 'Well, if somebody is going to mess this up, why not me?' And so ever since I've tried to do my best to meet unmeetable expectations," Guirgis told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.

"There's no place in the world like the rehearsal room. That's where I wanted to be more than anything else; where anything's possible; where you're pushed to fall on your face," added Bernthal. "It's great to be able to come in every day and just keep smashing away at it and keep grinding and keep exploring. That's a real thrill, you know? The days where it gets electric in that rehearsal room is such a gift."

Watch in the video as the whole company chats more about what audiences can expect.



