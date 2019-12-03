VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE!

December 7th is going to be far from a typical Bikini Bottom day because The Spongebob Musical: Live On Stage! is coming to Nickelodeon! We're getting a sneak peek at the Tony-nominated musical is coming to the small screen with stars from its original Broadway cast, including Ethan Slater, Danny Skinner, Gavin Lee, and more. Have the best day ever with the video below!

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! reunites members of the original award-winning Broadway company and will simulcast on Saturday, December 7th, at 7:00pm across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons. Joining the cast is veteran SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS voice actor Tom Kenny as "Patchy the Pirate," performing the original Sara Bareilles song "Poor Pirates."

The stakes are higher than ever, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the potential of total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises and takes center stage.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast will include Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, Christina Sajousas Sandy Cheeks and Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate'. The ensemble will include Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., Allan Washington.





