Photos: Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and More in DOG DAY AFTERNOON on Broadway

All new production photos have been released from Dog Day Afternoon on Broadway. Dog Day Afternoon will begin performances on March 10, 2026, and will officially open on Monday, March 30, 2026 at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre for a strictly limited engagement. Check out the photos below!

Dog Day Afternoon stars Emmy Award Winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The new play is written by Pulitzer Prize winner Stephen Adly Guirgis and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold.

Step back into the sweltering summer of 1972, New York City—a time when the Vietnam War looms large, Watergate headlines flood the news, and one man's desperate act captivates the nation. A Brooklyn bank hold up quickly goes wrong, and with each gut-wrenching twist that unfolds, chaos ensues that ignites the city as they follow the actions of a man on the edge. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide.